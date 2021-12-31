Infowars host Alex Jones slammed Trump’s social media network and called him “pathetic” for supporting the COVID-19 vaccine





Alex Jones attacked Trump on Wednesday, saying the former president “doesn’t know what he’s doing.” Zach Roberts / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jones came out against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Angered by Trump’s support for vaccines, Jones threatened to “throw all the dirt at him.”

Jones criticized Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting it was not a “real network.”

Infowars host Alex Jones has torn apart former President Donald Trump and his upcoming social network Truth Social over Trump’s recent public approval of COVID-19 vaccines.

Jones, who was previously a staunch supporter of Trump, on Wednesday told listeners to his Infowars show to “move on” from the former president.

“Yeah, we all wish Trump did the right thing. But listen, I got baseball inside on Trump. He doesn’t know what’s going on. And I don’t even defend Trump. I’m just saying we “I have to move on,” said Jones, a prominent right-wing conspiracy theorist.

He then threatened to “throw all the dirt” at Trump, claiming he had access to anonymous sources “inside Trump’s camp,” Zachary Petrizzo of the Daily Beast first reported.

“It’s not to hurt Trump. It’s to let people know how pathetic he is when you think he’s playing 4D chess and he’s not,” Jones said.

He said Trump was “not a bad guy,” but added that the former president “doesn’t know what he’s doing and is surrounded by bad advisers.”

Jones also criticized Truth Social. “He has this Mastodon-based multibillion-dollar social media network that they say is an original program that doesn’t even work,” he said, referring to the open source social media software.

“And there’s all of these SEC criminal investigations going on right now,” Jones continued. “And it all falls apart. I wish Trump could build a real network.”

Trump revealed during a Dec. 19 appearance with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that he received a callback and told people in the crowd not to boo over it. Later in an interview with Conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens, he repeated the same sentiment.

“Trump did a lot of good, and I believed in him,” Jones later said after Trump’s comments. “So the fact that he did that makes it personal. It hurts ! “

On a Christmas broadcast, Jones said Trump was either “completely ignorant” or “one of the most evil men who ever lived.”

Jones joins several far-right commentators in their new criticism of the former president.

Other people who have recently lashed out against Trump include longtime radio host and Trump supporter Wayne Allyn Root, who said on the Jones show that Trump was “horribly wrong” about vaccines. and “needed an intervention”.

Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander also lambasted Trump, writing on his Telegram channel, “Trump, stop. Stop. Have your position (supported by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is supported by science). This defeat is becoming annoying for the baby boomers. “

