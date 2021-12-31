Rahul Gandhi fires year-end salvos against Narendra Modi’s government





The congressional leader trains guns on the vaccine backlog and the situation at the border.



Former Congress party chairman Rahul Gandhi fired two end-of-year rounds at Narendra Modi’s government, questioning the pace of vaccination and falling behind on his pledge to deliver both doses to the entire eligible population by the end of the year. He also denounced the government on the situation in Indochina, Beijing renaming 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh. According to CoWin website, nearly 85 crore people received the first dose and 60 crore received both doses. In total, 94 crore of the Indian population, who are over 18 years old, are eligible for the COVID vaccine so far. Mr Gandhi tweeted: The central government’s promise was that by the end of 2021 everyone would receive both doses of the vaccine. Today is the end of the year. The country is still a long way from the vaccine. Another broken rhetoric! Below global levels Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh stressed that only 40% of the eligible population received double doses. This is far behind the world average of 48% and the Asian average of 55%. China, he said, administered two doses to 85% of its population. Mr Vallabh said: When the rest of the world was busy shaping their vaccination policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy urging us to beat the utensils. The government has to tell us why it filed a bad affidavit in the Supreme Court? He also sought to corner the government on the Indochinese crisis, particularly in the face of the 15-place Chinese name change in Arunachal Pradesh. Mr Gandhi tweeted: Just a few days ago, we remembered India’s glorious victory in 1971. For the country’s security and victory, wise and strong decisions are needed. Hollow words don’t win! Mr. Vallabh said that, on the one hand, China is renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, creating villages in Indian territory, and on the other hand, the government is still pursuing a $ 100 billion trade with the China. China claims 90,000 square kilometers of Arunachal Pradesh. Why is the Indian government a mom? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has still not named China as the aggressor, Vallabh said. For the past 19 months, India’s reaction to Chinese aggression has been to remain silent, Vallabh said. The question is why the Modi government compromises the territorial integrity of our country, added Vallabh. China has passed a new land border law that will be implemented from Jan. 1 under which it will have civilian settlements on its disputed borders with India and Bhutan. The nominal reaction to the Chinese incursion, Vallabh said, has been to ban a few Chinese-owned digital apps. Mr. Modi, Congress said, did not speak about the Chinese forays into any of the international forums he has attended over the past year. We want a concrete strategy on China, if you don’t understand that we can help you form one, added Vallabh.

