Boris Johnson expected to make decision to ban indoor mixing in days





The prime minister is expected to make a decision on whether to implement limits on people mixing indoors in the coming days, it has been revealed. Members of the public and MPs will be following Omicron’s situation closely, with many still criticizing his recent move to suspend tighter restrictions and allow New Years parties. The decision drew much criticism from opposition leaders and within his own party. For the latest news on the coronavirus, click here His own science advisers had even expressed concern about allowing the parties to continue, as the prospect of people mixing together without being tested for the highly transmissible variant of Omicron was, according to a government science adviser, of great concern. . Yet NHS chiefs do not believe the threshold for implementing the stricter Covid-19 restrictions has been reached yet – despite a record number of cases and an increase in hospitalizations recorded over the past week. England recorded another 146,604 cases yesterday, bringing the total so far to 10,828,575. Yorkshire also recorded 2,082 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 538,204. Enter your postal code for the latest Covid-19 data for your region Talk to The temperatureChris Hopson, NHS chief supplier, said: Trust CEOs say we should interpret daily data from Covid hospitals with care. Although the numbers are rising and rising more and more rapidly, the absence of a large number of seriously ill elderly people is very reassuring. But they are aware that this may change after the Christmas season. Trusted CEOs know the government has a high threshold to cross before introducing additional restrictions and can see why, in the absence of this wave of critically ill seniors, that threshold has yet to be crossed. Despite the assurance, The Times also revealed that a government source warned that there was evidence of an increase in coronavirus cases in the over 60 age group, who are statistically more vulnerable on clinically and could result in further hospitalizations. The source also suggested there was a two-week delay between infection and admission, meaning the numbers are expected to rise further as January approaches. They added, however, that we are not in the territory of new restrictions. A similar sentiment was also echoed by the Prime Minister in his New Year’s message. He said that regardless of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, Britain was still in an incomparably better position than last year, thanks to the successful roll-out of the vaccine booster program. For the latest Yorkshire Live email updates, Click here .

