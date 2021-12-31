Erdogan urges citizens to keep their savings in Turkish lira





The current swings in the Turkish lira are temporary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, stressing that recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control, Tendency citing reports Daily sabah. Addressing an event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the country was taking steps to prevent volatility in the pound, saying the national currency would stabilize next week. He also said he expects normalization regarding price increases. Those seduced by currency volatility have faced disastrous results, the president said, stressing that citizens should keep all their savings in lire. Erdogan also called on the Turks to bring their gold savings under the mattresses in the banking system. I want all of my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, to run all of their business with our own money, Erdogan said. Let’s not forget this: until we take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will continue with. Not with foreign currencies. The president announced on December 20 a new program to protect lira deposits against currency volatility, a measure designed to make citizens feel more secure when holding their savings in the bank. The program effectively ties the value of new special deposits to the US dollar by promising to offset losses incurred as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. The country’s central bank said earlier this week that it would also extend an incentive program to people who hold their savings in gold. The move reversed the recent drop in the pound and triggered a historic 50% increase in the value of the pound in the week to December 24. The lira stood at 13.3 against the dollar at 8:06 am GMT on Friday, 0.6% lower than Thursday’s close. Erdogan said the government was focusing all of its strength and resources on building a new economy based on jobs and stability. “Our objective is to offer businessmen and citizens a climate of confidence and stability”, he stressed. Erdogan also reiterated his view that interest rates are the cause of inflation. He said that for some time they have been leading the battle to save the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation and bring it on the path of growth through investment, the employment, production, exports and current account surplus. Falling interest rate, rising interest rate. Let’s get this out of our books, please, he said. Interest rates are the reason, inflation is the result. Interest makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.

