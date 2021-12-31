The democratic threat to democracy by Kemal Derviş

Although the current trend of democratic retreat has been presented as a competition between Western-style democracy and Chinese-style authoritarianism, the truth is more complicated. Liberal democracies today are more likely to succumb to illiberal majoritarianism than to a revolutionary vanguard that dispenses with elections.

WASHINGTON, DC US President Joe Bidens recently Summit for Democracy has come at a time when democracy seems to be receding. Autocratic leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping say their systems can withstand pandemics, generate economic growth, and provide security more reliably than liberal democracies. China’s stellar economic performance over three decades would seem to suggest so. But when we assess the current challenge of democracy, we must distinguish two types of autocratic models.

First, there are regimes like China where the leadership and power of the Communist Party cannot be challenged. As was the case in the Soviet Union, the only elections are Party elections (as for members of the Politburo). The competitive nature of these intra-party elections has changed over time. Now that Xi appears to have enough personal power to control the results, the elections are just a mechanism for installing his allies in key positions.

There is a big difference between the government of one person and the government of a large, self-sustaining party that allows for a certain degree of internal democracy (the original Leninist model). Even when held behind closed doors, relatively free intra-party debates can produce wiser decisions and reflect the wishes of a larger section of society.

But an even more relevant distinction is between autocracies without open and contestable elections, and autocracies where opposition parties exist and participate in elections, however imperfect they may be. In the latter case, the autocrat claims absolute power to rule when he (it is almost always a man) wins a national election, but he also recognizes the possibility that he would have to relinquish power as a result of a electoral defeat.

The democratic narrative that underlies this form of autocracy finds its roots in an extreme interpretation of Jean-Jacques Rousseaus’ (rather ambiguous) concept of general will. In the hands of an autocrat, the general will is said to reflect the common interest of the entire population, implying that a majority of citizens can make choices for the community as a whole regardless of opinions and views. minority rights. Among the most virulent national leaders espousing this majority doctrine is now Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. Hungarians, he said, have signaled their preference for illiberal democracy through elections. Not only is there democracy in Hungary, proclaims Orbn loud and clear; the term does not need modifiers.

The illiberal majority Democrats naturally reject principles such as checks and balances and the separation of powers (including an independent judiciary), seeing an electoral victory as quite sufficient to justify their near absolute power. Former US President Donald Trump’s political narrative after the 2016 election followed this scenario. While he regretted not having absolute power despite having triumphed over Hillary Clinton, he did not oppose the right of citizens to choose their leaders through competitive elections, as a Leninist would. Rather, he wanted to turn his electoral victory into a license to govern without the constraints of a liberal system of government.

Oddly enough, even as they proclaim the superiority of autocratic governance, illiberal Democrats depend on electoral victories for their legitimacy. Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen reflects this need. This is what differentiates illiberal or majority democracies from simple autocracies, as well as revolutionary movements that want to be an ideological vanguard that does not need electoral validation.

To take another example, Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right opposition, is working with other populists to create a international illiberal democratic movement. But she cannot and will not claim to be the leader of France unless she wins the presidential election in the spring.

The illiberal democratic narrative works best in more homogeneous countries. When an electorate is socially and demographically diverse, illiberal leaders often have to create a majority by seeking to exclude or delegitimize certain segments of the population, typically various ethnic or religious groups. Illiberal Democrats can then pretend that they represent the general will of the only people who really matter. In the United States, part of the Republican Party is pursuing this strategy by making it more difficult for African Americans to vote.

Redefining who really belongs in politics is what makes liberal democracies authoritarian. Elements of such disunity can be found in many parts of the world today. In India, for example, liberal democracy would suffer a major setback if Prime Minister Narendra Modi succeeded in breaking with the Indian tradition of pluralism among which Nobel laureate in economics Amartya Sen calls argumentative citizens and redefines the political regime as a Hindu nation. Tightening the criteria of Indian identity would both contradict India’s historical contributions to humanist values ​​and signal a break with the secular and inclusive liberal path chosen after independence.

It would be a disaster not only for India but for democracy itself. India is the most populous liberal democracy in the world and one of the most prosperous. With its immense economic potential, it could become the crucial example to counter the supposed superiority claims of autocratic models. Fortunately, India’s tradition of democracy is strong, and the right to disagree runs deep. It is a source of hope as liberal democracies face the challenge posed not only by alternatives to democracy, but also by alternative models of democracy itself.