Politics
The democratic threat to democracy by Kemal Derviş
Although the current trend of democratic retreat has been presented as a competition between Western-style democracy and Chinese-style authoritarianism, the truth is more complicated. Liberal democracies today are more likely to succumb to illiberal majoritarianism than to a revolutionary vanguard that dispenses with elections.
WASHINGTON, DC US President Joe Bidens recently Summit for Democracy has come at a time when democracy seems to be receding. Autocratic leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping say their systems can withstand pandemics, generate economic growth, and provide security more reliably than liberal democracies. China’s stellar economic performance over three decades would seem to suggest so. But when we assess the current challenge of democracy, we must distinguish two types of autocratic models.
First, there are regimes like China where the leadership and power of the Communist Party cannot be challenged. As was the case in the Soviet Union, the only elections are Party elections (as for members of the Politburo). The competitive nature of these intra-party elections has changed over time. Now that Xi appears to have enough personal power to control the results, the elections are just a mechanism for installing his allies in key positions.
There is a big difference between the government of one person and the government of a large, self-sustaining party that allows for a certain degree of internal democracy (the original Leninist model). Even when held behind closed doors, relatively free intra-party debates can produce wiser decisions and reflect the wishes of a larger section of society.
But an even more relevant distinction is between autocracies without open and contestable elections, and autocracies where opposition parties exist and participate in elections, however imperfect they may be. In the latter case, the autocrat claims absolute power to rule when he (it is almost always a man) wins a national election, but he also recognizes the possibility that he would have to relinquish power as a result of a electoral defeat.
The democratic narrative that underlies this form of autocracy finds its roots in an extreme interpretation of Jean-Jacques Rousseaus’ (rather ambiguous) concept of general will. In the hands of an autocrat, the general will is said to reflect the common interest of the entire population, implying that a majority of citizens can make choices for the community as a whole regardless of opinions and views. minority rights. Among the most virulent national leaders espousing this majority doctrine is now Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. Hungarians, he said, have signaled their preference for illiberal democracy through elections. Not only is there democracy in Hungary, proclaims Orbn loud and clear; the term does not need modifiers.
The illiberal majority Democrats naturally reject principles such as checks and balances and the separation of powers (including an independent judiciary), seeing an electoral victory as quite sufficient to justify their near absolute power. Former US President Donald Trump’s political narrative after the 2016 election followed this scenario. While he regretted not having absolute power despite having triumphed over Hillary Clinton, he did not oppose the right of citizens to choose their leaders through competitive elections, as a Leninist would. Rather, he wanted to turn his electoral victory into a license to govern without the constraints of a liberal system of government.
Subscribe to Project Syndicate
Our new magazine, The coming year 2022: the results, is here. To receive your printed copy, delivered wherever you are in the world, to subscribe to PS for less than $ 9 per month.
As a PS subscriber, you’ll also get unlimited access to our On Point suite of premium feature-length content, Say More contributor interviews, The Big Picture themed collections, and all of PS archive.
Oddly enough, even as they proclaim the superiority of autocratic governance, illiberal Democrats depend on electoral victories for their legitimacy. Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen reflects this need. This is what differentiates illiberal or majority democracies from simple autocracies, as well as revolutionary movements that want to be an ideological vanguard that does not need electoral validation.
To take another example, Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right opposition, is working with other populists to create a international illiberal democratic movement. But she cannot and will not claim to be the leader of France unless she wins the presidential election in the spring.
The illiberal democratic narrative works best in more homogeneous countries. When an electorate is socially and demographically diverse, illiberal leaders often have to create a majority by seeking to exclude or delegitimize certain segments of the population, typically various ethnic or religious groups. Illiberal Democrats can then pretend that they represent the general will of the only people who really matter. In the United States, part of the Republican Party is pursuing this strategy by making it more difficult for African Americans to vote.
Redefining who really belongs in politics is what makes liberal democracies authoritarian. Elements of such disunity can be found in many parts of the world today. In India, for example, liberal democracy would suffer a major setback if Prime Minister Narendra Modi succeeded in breaking with the Indian tradition of pluralism among which Nobel laureate in economics Amartya Sen calls argumentative citizens and redefines the political regime as a Hindu nation. Tightening the criteria of Indian identity would both contradict India’s historical contributions to humanist values and signal a break with the secular and inclusive liberal path chosen after independence.
It would be a disaster not only for India but for democracy itself. India is the most populous liberal democracy in the world and one of the most prosperous. With its immense economic potential, it could become the crucial example to counter the supposed superiority claims of autocratic models. Fortunately, India’s tradition of democracy is strong, and the right to disagree runs deep. It is a source of hope as liberal democracies face the challenge posed not only by alternatives to democracy, but also by alternative models of democracy itself.
Sources
2/ https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/democracy-most-threatened-by-illiberal-majoritarianism-by-kemal-dervis-2021-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]