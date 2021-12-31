Dunleavy accepts Trump’s conditional approval, tells ex-president he won’t back Murkowski in 2022





By James Brooks

Governor Mike Dunleavy welcomes President Trump to JBER on February 28, 2019 (Photo by Shealah Craighead / White House)

JUNEAU – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has accepted former President Donald Trump’s conditional approval for his 2022 re-election campaign, according to a message sent Thursday evening by Trump’s Political Action Committee.

Trump offered Dunleavy his full and utter endorsement earlier this week, but only if Dunleavy refused to back his Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski for re-election.

Please say thank you to the president for the approval, said Dunleavys’ response, according to Trumps Save America PAC. Regarding the other matter, please tell the Chairman that he has nothing to fear. I appreciate all that 45 have done for Alaska and this country.

Dunleavy’s re-election campaign staff did not immediately respond to questions asking for confirmation of the governor’s message, how the message was sent, whether it was intended for distribution, or whether the governor spoke to the former President.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Dunleavy said the governor previously planned not to propose any endorsements in the race for the US Senate.

Trump unconditionally backed Dunleavy in the 2018 governor race.

Several of the President’s former aides are campaign employees of Murkowski’s main Republican challenger, former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who worked in the Dunleavys administration and was endorsed by Trump .

Tshibakas’ campaign declined to say whether it had asked Trump to make his approval conditional on a lack of support for Murkowski, who is widely regarded as one of the more moderate Republicans in the Senate.

Trump and Murkowski have clashed on several occasions, and she was one of seven Republican senators who voted to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A spokesperson for Murkowski’s campaign did not respond to a request for an interview earlier this week or again on Friday.

As of Friday, six candidates, including Dunleavy, had registered as candidates for the governorship with either the Alaska Elections Division or the Alaska Public Service Commission. Ten candidates, not counting Tshibaka, registered with the Elections Division for the seat of the US Senate. The deadline to register for either race is June 1st.

In both races, the top four from the August primary election will advance to the November general election, where the winners will be chosen with a priority vote.

