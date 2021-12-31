Safety first: anti-vax Donald Trump gets booed





Be careful

The new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has led to a rapid increase in the number of positive cases in the United States of America. Many cities have doubled the mask mandate and vaccination requirements, while private organizations have reverted only to virtual gatherings.

Over 1,100 flights were canceled around Christmas weekend. Many universities have sent their students home and canceled all in-person classes and final exams, and Saturday Night Live has also canceled their live show.

A group of customers opposed to vaccination have arrived at the Donald Trumps restaurant on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where you must show proof of vaccination, while waiting to be allowed entry. We came to Trump Tower because we thought Donald Trump was meant to be for America, he said he was against vaccination warrants, an unmasked protester said. A few days ago, Trump said he received the recall and was booed by the crowd.

Even the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and other leading leagues are trying to adjust to the vaccination requirements. NFL player Cole Beasly, who proudly supports his anti-vax rhetoric, has been charged with nearly $ 100,000 for violating Covid protocol. Aaron Rodgers, another NFL player, had submitted (unsuccessfully) a petition to the NFL to accept his alternative to vaccination. Both players have been criticized on social media for their position.

Glorious return

Catsuits have been described as the most popular fashion item of the year. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift and more have been spotted wearing them and fashion magazine Vogue claims catsuits are back.

A catsuit is essentially a similar piece to Michelle Pfeiffers’ Catwoman costume from the 1992 film, Batman Returns. Taylor Swift wore lace up when she performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a classic black blazer on top. Hailey Bieber was seen in an elegant purple floral jumpsuit at Miami Art Basel. Last month Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a colorful flowery catsuit to the British Fashion Awards. It was designed by Richard Quinn who made it look like a flowy dress with a cape to go with it.

Kim Kardashian has been seen in several Balenciaga plays, including a hot pink for her debut as a Saturday night host. Sandra Bullock attended her movie premiere wearing a gold sequined turtleneck and black blazer.

According to Vogue, the catsuit’s surge in popularity, especially during the pandemic, is mainly due to the fact that it requires little effort but is fashionable. Only time will tell if they are here to stay.

Share the joy

This Christmas, Americans had to contend with the uncertainty of the pandemic while shopping for last-minute gifts amid a shortage of food and supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, the average American is expected to spend around $ 648 on gift purchases this year. Most shopped online, and many started as early as October, fearing stocks were running low.

The celebrities posted their Christmas photos on Instagram. Mariah Carey shared a photo celebrating one billion streams of her holiday classic, All I Want for Christmas is You, on Spotify. Ed Sheeran’s latest hit, Merry Christmas, starring Elton John aired at 7 p.m. each night last week on local radio stations in New York City and was synced with a light show on the Empire State Building.

Higher in the city, the Rockefeller tree also dazzled on Christmas Day. It was decorated with 50,000 multicolored lights and had a 900 pound crystal star placed right above it.

Modern life

The very first 3D printed house on the market went to a family living in Virginia just before Christmas. The house was built by Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Alquist, a 3D printing construction company.

The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,200 square feet. Alquist printed the walls with concrete instead of the traditional wood. The new owner had volunteered over 300 hours of her time, which made her eligible for this innovative home. She will pay off an interest-free mortgage. A lot of people think that Habitat gives houses; we don’t, said a representative of the organization. We sell homes to low to moderate income families.

The construction team took 12 hours to print the house and will modernize it with solar panels. The house also includes a 3D printer that will allow the homeowner to print light bulbs, switch covers and other basic spare parts.

Habitat for Humanity has stated that its mission is to provide affordable housing to low-income families and hopes to sponsor many more homes in the future. Local media, politicians and others gathered for the dedication ceremony.

Another project in Austin, Texas is expected to be the world’s largest community of 3D printed homes. About 100 one-story houses will be printed on site using advanced robotics and concrete materials.

Footnote

You can get rich while still being boosted and ready to face the New Year. New York City is offering $ 100 to those who receive their second or third Covid booster injection between December 21 and December 31 at a site run by the city as well as those run by SOMOS Community Care. This is part of the outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio’s $ 10 million ad campaign. Previously, the city offered the chance to win a $ 5 million lottery to get vaccinated in the form of a Vax & Scratch ticket.

