Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 20





Ahmedabad: Even as the opposition Congress has called for postponing the Vibrant Gujarat Investors Summit following a spate of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the state and country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the point of inaugurating the three-day event. January 10. Heads of state from 15 countries, industry legends and government officials are expected to attend the summit, according to an official announcement Friday evening. He also claims that this edition would be larger than all the previous ones. The government of Gujarat has signed numerous memoranda of understanding over the past month in what it has called pre-event summits. According to the government, the summit will be held under strict Covid-19 SOPs and special testing and quarantine arrangements have been made for all delegates. In addition, no government employee or participant without having taken the two doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed at the event. Many business tycoons and CEOs have confirmed their participation. They include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (DP World), Didier Casimiro (Rosneft), Tony Fountain (Nyara Energy Limited), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Dr. Vivek Lall (Global Atomics Global Corporation), Maeda Tadashi (Japan Bank for International Cooperation), Salil Gupte (Boeing India Pvt Ltd) and William L. Blair (Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.). Indian business leaders attending the event will include Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), KM Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharati Mittal (Bharati Enterprises), Ashok Hinduja (Hindouja Group), N. Chandrasekharan (Tata Group) and Harsh Goenka (RPG Group). This year’s Vibrant Gujarat theme is Aatmanirbhar Gujarat in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday December 31st, 2021 11:19 PM IST

