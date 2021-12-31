Jokowi approves creation of food holding company





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has approved the establishment of a state-owned food holding company (BUMN). This is marked by the signing of Government Regulation (PP) number 118 of 2021 regarding the additional state equity stake in PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (Persero) or RNI. According to its official press release, Friday 12/31/2021, the PP is the basis for the formation of Food SOE Holding and RNI is designated as the Food SOE holding company. For this reason, all state equity holdings in the form of shares held in members of state-owned food companies, including PT Indonesia Trading Company, PT Sang Hyang Seri, PT Perikanan Indonesia, PT Berdikari and PT Garam were transferred to RNI as a food holding company. public enterprises. SOE Minister Erick Thohir previously said that the food business is the main focus and the existence of Food SOE Holding is expected to create a transformation of the food ecosystem. “Based on the many transformations we have made, the food sector will be at the center of our concerns for the end of this year and next year, and we hope that Food SOE Holding can take full advantage of the Indonesian territory as a agricultural country. , focusing on a market driven food supply chain system. “, explained Eric. RNI President and Director Arief Prasetyo Adi said the formation of Food SOE Holding is in line with the vision and mission of the government in achieving food business transformation. “Food Holding is a BUMN prepared by the government through the Ministry of Public Enterprises to support increasing national food security,” said Arief, Friday 12/31/2021). Arief explained that the presence of Food SOE Holding creates an integrated transformation of the food ecosystem from upstream to downstream, which is a solution to increase the inclusion and well-being of farmers, ranchers and farmers. fishermen. “From upstream through the processing of agricultural products, from the wealth of seafood, we will provide better quality food to consumers,” he said. Arief added that the formation of Food SOE Holding, as planned this year, has gone through several process stages, including the acquisition of one of the holding company members, namely PT Perikanan Indonesia, and the merger of six Food SOE in three Food SOE. Then, the stage of the constitution of Food SOE Holding is marked by the approval of PP n ° 118 of 2021, which will then be scheduled for a General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) inbreng Food Holding. With the formation of this holding company BUMN Food, then according to article 4 of PP 118 of 2021, RNI is a shareholder in five public limited companies, including PT Indonesia Trading Company, PT Sang Hyang Seri, PT Perikanan Indonesia, PT Berdikari and PT Garam. “As the holder parent, we prepare the name Brand new for Food SOE Holding which will be planned in the near future big launch Food Holding, ”he explained. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

