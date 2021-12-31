Turkish government expands investigation to target Istanbul city staff







ISTANBUL (AP) – A Turkish court on Thursday accepted an indictment against suspects of a religious association in a case that could have political and legal repercussions for the opposition-held Istanbul municipality. The trial against 23 people involved in DIAYDER, which stands for Association for Mutual Aid and Solidarity of Religious Scholars, for alleged links to outlaw Kurdish activists, will begin on February 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to work for the municipality of Istanbul. The court’s ruling follows an Interior Ministry investigation announced last Sunday against hundreds of city workers for alleged links to terrorism. Together, these cases have raised fears that the government is preparing the ground for targeting popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP photo below), who is seen as a possible challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections scheduled for 2023. Secular opposition Imamoglu came to power in 2019 in a new election after ruling Erdogans party contested his victory, dealing a blow to Erdogan in Turkey’s most important city. The opposition party recently accused the government of mismanaging the economy, calling for early elections. The 335-page indictment, accepted on Thursday, indicates that DIAYDER allegedly followed instructions from Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, for setting up an alternative religious structure to the official religious authority of Turkey in order to gain the support of religious Kurds. . The indictment said people with ties to the association were being employed as imams and bathers for the deceased in preparation for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s funeral. He also said that some of the suspects were handing over municipal aid to families with links to the PKK. The Turkish Interior Ministry announced last Sunday that it had opened a special investigation against 557 employees of the Istanbul municipality and related companies. They are accused of links to terrorist groups, including the PKK, extreme left groups and the network of cleric Fethullah Gulen, which the government blames for the failed 2016 coup attempt. Minister Suleyman Soylu said they had identified people with extremist ties among the employees and argued that the move was aimed at countering extremism, including in public institutions. It’s not political, it’s a matter of security, he said.

