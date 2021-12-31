Donald Trump Jr. and other celebrities born on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Day | Gallery





By the editors of Wonderwall.com 6:43 a.m. PST, December 31, 2021

While everyone is celebrating New Years Eve with champagne, confetti, and a countdown as the balloon drops, some celebrities are celebrating their birthdays as well! Wonderwall.com takes a look at stars born on December 31 and January 1, starting with this political offspring. On December 31, 1977, Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump welcomed their son Donald Trump Jr. to New York.

“Frasier” and Broadway star Bebe Neuwirth celebrates her birthday on December 31 each year. She was born in 1958.

“Top Gun” and “The Doors” star Val Kilmer was born in Los Angeles on December 31, 1959.

Music star John Denver was born on New Years Eve 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico. He died in a plane crash in 1997.

The star of the “Austin Powers” franchise, Verne Troyer, was born on January 1, 1969 in Sturgis, Michigan. The little actor died at 49 in 2018.

Triple Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas was born on New Years Eve in 1995.

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg was born on December 31, 1946.

Sir Ben Kingsley was born on New Years Eve 1943 in the UK.

The late Donna Summer celebrated her birthday on December 31st. The disco queen was born in 1948 and died in 2012.

Elin Nordegren, better known as the ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods, was born on January 1, 1980 in Stockholm, Sweden. (The same was true for her twin sister, Josefin.)

Prolific romance author Nicholas Sparks was greeted into the world on New Years Eve 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Drew Taggart of Chainsmokers fame spends a lot of time at clubs in Las Vegas, so it seems fitting that he is celebrating New Years Eve. The DJ was born on December 31, 1989.

South Korean singer Psy celebrates his birthday in “Gangnam Style” every New Year’s Eve. He was born in 1977.

Four-time Tony Award winner Frank Langella was born on New Years Day in New Jersey in 1938.

Paul Westerberg, frontman of ’80s alternative rock group The Replacements, was born December 31, 1959 in Minneapolis.

Rapper Grandmaster Flash was born on New Years Day in Barbados in 1958.

“Dexter” and “Sex and the City” actor James Remar celebrates his birthday on New Years Eve. He was born in Boston in 1953.

Olympic gold medalist ice dancer Meryl Davis was born January 1, 1987 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

