Xi Jinping calls 2021 a year of exceptional significance amid accusations of extreme human rights violations by the West









ANI |

Update: Jan 01, 2022 1:17 AM IS

Beijing [China]Jan. 1 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has called 2021 a year of exceptional significance in which the West has raised concerns about the extreme human rights violations committed by the Communist Party of China in the Xinjiang Province and announced the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Xi Jinping delivered his 2022 New Year’s speech on Friday evening, the eighth consecutive annual speech since 2014, in which he hailed 2021 as a year of “exceptional significance” and thanked the hard work of countless unsung heroes, said China’s comprehensive achievements and determination for the full reunification of China, and called for global solidarity, the Global Times reported.

During his remarks, Xi also mentioned China’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, aerospace, environmental protection and highlighted the elimination of extreme poverty. “On July 1, we solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Standing on the Tian’anmen Tribune, one could not help but marvel at the extraordinary journey of the Chinese Communists leading the Chinese people in an unyielding direction. fight against all obstacles and challenges, and achieve spectacular achievements, ”said the Global Times, citing Xi.

The Chinese president also spoke of the “reunification of the motherland”.

“The complete reunification of our homeland is an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” Xi said.

To ensure a better life for everyone, we must never rest on what we have accomplished, and there is still a long way to go, Xi said, stressing the importance of leading a bold self-revolution.

Stressing that everyone must keep a long-term perspective, he said the country’s people should remain aware of the potential risks and maintain their strategic focus and determination. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/xi-jinping-calls-2021-a-year-of-exceptional-significance-amid-wests-accusation-of-extreme-human-rights-abuses20220101011712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos