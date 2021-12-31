Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to dismiss Trump’s request to block recordings





The House committee investigating the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of his administration’s documents. File photo by Ken Cedeno / UPI | License photo

December 30 (UPI) – The House committee investigating the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss former President Donald Trump’s request to block publication documents from his administration.

In a court filing, the committee cited an appeals court ruling that Trump had given “no legal reason” to overturn President Joe Biden’s decision to deny executive privilege to protect the records.

“Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not difficult,” said the file. “[Trump] tries to overturn the current president’s reasonable decision that the select committee is entitled to three slices of presidential files in response to its request. “

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, attorneys for Trump said allowing release of the files would set a damaging precedent for disputes over access to confidential files of former presidents in the future and that the case posed ” new and important questions of law that the court should resolve. ”

The House committee on Thursday dismissed that the case was the appropriate place to weigh such questions.

“As new questions linger in the background, this case would be a poor vehicle to answer them. The review by this tribunal is unwarranted, and [Trump’s] petition… should be dismissed, ”says the file.

In addition, the committee said that if the court were to hear the case, it should be done on an expedited basis as it “urgently needs the documents” to conduct its next hearings and reports.

The 700 pages of documents at the center of the case include phone call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, memos and handwritten notes which the House panel says are necessary to properly conduct the ‘investigation and determine what Trump knew before, during and after the attack.

On Tuesday, the committee agreed to postpone its request for certain documents that the Biden administration said do not apply to the investigation and should remain protected.

Also this week, six former executive attorneys filed an amicus brief dismissing Trump’s executive privilege claims by keeping the documents out of the hands of lawmakers.

Law enforcement officers point their guns as protesters attempt to break into House chambers on Capitol Hill during a joint session of Congress in Washington on January 6. Photo by Pat Benic / UPI | License photo

