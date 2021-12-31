SNP Produces Outrageous ‘End of Year Scoreboard’ on Boris Johnson | Politics | News





The party highlighted a “scorecard” of examples of policies under the prime minister in a year-end reprimand. The report highlights the alleged scandal of the Downing Street Christmas parties, in which the Prime Minister, ministers, aides and officials were accused of attending at least seven different parties last year while the rest of the country was on lockdown restrictions.

He also covered what he called ‘rampant cronyism’ in which multibillion-pound Covid contracts were handed over to friends, close contacts and party donors, and public money was misused to lead. researched the public’s attitude towards the Union, and the House of Lords was filled with unelected conservatives. The SNP also gave a biased opinion on the Brexit situation, saying: ‘Scotland and the UK have been taken out of the world’s largest single market, imposing red tape and increasing costs on businesses, all in the past. in the midst of a global pandemic. “ The scorecard also covered other issues such as refugees, foreign aid, free school meals, universal credit and austerity, which the SNP said: “Rather than introduce a recovery focused on investments after the pandemic, the UK government signaled a return to austerity. which will further punish already hard-hit families and condemn many more to poverty. “

The critic also looked at the wasteful spending, in which she said: ‘The party has also spent taxpayer money on vanity projects – including a £ 2.6million media room, a yacht several million pounds and nearly a million pounds to repaint Johnson’s VIP plane. red, white and blue. SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said: “Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has been tasked with overseeing some of the most pernicious policies, shameful scandals and rampant cronyism in recent times. “ He added: “In all respects Boris Johnson’s government is corrupt to its core. His regime is morally bankrupt and the longer he stays in office, the more damage he will inflict. “Scotland can do so much better than being dragged down the wrong track by a broken Westminster system. The only way to start this journey is to become an independent country. “ READ MORE:

Boris Johnson’s New Year’s Message: UK is doing ‘better’ against Covid

Just before Christmas, SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon was also the target of heavy fire. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the economy in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon was castigated just before Christmas after she dealt a ‘hammer blow’ to Scotland’s economic recovery by introducing new restrictions on coronaviruses in during the holiday season, which could “knock out” many pubs and bars. Research by the Night-Time Industries Association has shown that average sales have fallen 52% across the industry in December so far.

There has also been an average loss of earnings of £ 56,000 per establishment, with around 43% of bars and clubs saying they could only survive a month without cash assistance. The Scottish Chamber of Commerce (SCC) said the restrictions would be another ‘hammer blow to employers and the Scottish economy’ and argued that the £ 375million financial support offered by Ms Sturgeon fell far short of ‘be sufficient.

