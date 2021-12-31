Alaska GOP Governor accepts Trump’s endorsement that came with Murkowski’s ultimatum.





Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has said yes to Donald Trump and his terms. The former president had issued an endorsement from Dunleavy earlier this week, but it came with conditions. Trump said the outgoing governor would only have his support if he did not back Senator Lisa Murkowski’s candidacy for re-election. Dunleavy, who so far faces five challengers, agreed to the condition as a sign of how much Trump continues to hold power in Republican circles. Murkowski was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump on charges of inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Of the seven, Murkowski was the only one to be re-elected in 2022.

Trump released a statement Thursday night saying Dunleavy had accepted his condition and approval. Please say thank you to the president for the approval, Dunleavy said in the statement. Regarding the other question, tell the chair that he doesn’t have to worry. I appreciate all that 45 have done for Alaska and this country. As some have been quick to point out, it is not clear whether the governor intended to make this statement public. The version of the statement released by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington does not include Dunleavy’s statement. Instead, she just understands what Trump said: this is why Mike Dunleavy of Alaska has been and will be a great governor. He also called Murkowski the Alaskan disaster.

It’s unclear if Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy wanted this note to Trump, promising he wouldn’t endorse Lisa Murkowski, to be public, but it’s now! pic.twitter.com/VfefySAbOW

– Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) December 31, 2021

Trump’s conditional approval sparked waves in Republican circles with former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman accusing Trump of trying to be a dictator and saying this was an example of why it’s a scary time for us. democracy. The former governor also said Dunleavy should think twice before accepting the approval because the Alaskans are quite independent and they don’t like being told what to do. Alaskan Republican leaders have warned that Trump’s conditional approval will lead to unnecessary divisions within the party as the GOP attempts to regain control of the Senate. The Alaska GOP is already largely fractured, a Republican state agent told the Washington Examiner. The conditional approval of Dunleavy’s Trump was just another drop in the water.

