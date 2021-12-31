



Former President Donald Trump has announced the latest in an intermittent series of campaign-style rallies, this time set for January 15 in Arizona, one of the states at the heart of his bogus claims that the 2020 election has him were stolen.

Mr. Trump’s return to the rally scene will follow an address scheduled for Jan.6, the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a horde of his supporters. In his announcement of the speech, he described the insurgency as an unarmed protest against the rigged elections.

Mr Trump’s public appearances will take place as the panel investigating the insurgency closes in on him and his allies, a process he has so far failed to stop with numerous court challenges.

The former Commander-in-Chief has also sparked concern, confusion and in some cases fury among his supporters with his recent statements celebrating the Covid-19 vaccines developed under his administration.

At a recent conference in Texas, he was booed when he told right-wing reporter Bill OReilly that he had been given a booster shot. Later, in an interview with media agitator Candace Owens, he described the shots themselves as one of humanity’s greatest achievements, insisting that those who received them were much less likely to develop severe symptoms of Covid and those who get very sick and go to hospital is the one who does not take the vaccine although he has also opposed warrants for vaccinations and masks.

Ms Owens, who has tried and failed to steer Mr Trump into an anti-vaccine stance, then tried to make sense of the exchange for her own viewers, believing Mr Trump is consuming too much mainstream media and not consuming too much mainstream media. is therefore not familiar with marginal and discredited theories. she and other Trump supporters pushed on.

Extremist radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who forgave Mr. Trump less in a Christmas Day post: Worst Men Who Ever Lived.

Even as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in the United States and unvaccinated Americans with Covid are arriving in crowded hospitals in greater numbers, anti-vaccine rhetoric continues to circulate abundantly on the right. It remains to be seen whether Mr Trump will defend the shots when he takes the stage again in front of a crowd of supporters.

