Politics
Turkish Lira set to experience worst year in two decades as Erdogan urges citizens to keep savings in national currency
Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to keep all their savings in lire and transfer their gold savings to banks, saying market volatility was largely under control.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing an election in 2023 [Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency/Getty-archive]
The Turkish lira was on track for its worst year since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office two decades ago, despite his appeal on Friday for Turks to trust his unorthodox interest rate cut policies in the face of soaring inflation.
The lira – by far the worst performing in emerging markets in 2021, as in previous years – is on a five-day skid in which it lost 20% against the US dollar.
It is down 44% on the year largely due to Erdogan’s “new economic agenda” focused on exports and credit despite the currency devaluation, which has accelerated into a widespread crisis over the course of the year. the past two months, shaking the economy.
To ease the unrest, the president last week unveiled a program in which the state protects local converted deposits from losses against hard currencies, triggering a 50% increase in the lira with central bank backing.
Erdogan – whose opinion poll scores are dropping ahead of the 2023 election – on Friday called on Turks to keep all their savings in lire and transfer their gold savings to banks, saying the volatility of the market was largely under control.
“As long as we do not take our own money as a reference, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will advance with. Not with this foreign currency or this foreign currency,” he said. he adds. told a group of companies.
“For some time now, we have been leading the battle to save the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation,” he said, reiterating his unorthodox view that rates high prices increase.
In response, the pound extended its losses, weakening as much as 1.4% to 13.414 against the dollar in tight trade, down 20% from late last week. It stood at 13.32-1550 GMT, according to X-Rates.
The pound crisis has severely eroded Turkish savings and incomes, and record volatility has shattered the budgets and future plans of households and businesses.
The currency has fallen from 18.4 to 10.25 against the dollar in the past two weeks alone, and is expected to record its worst year since 2001, when the International Monetary Fund provided support in stemming a crisis.
Erdogan’s Conservative Justice and Development Party began ruling in 2002.
Rise in Forex holdings
Under the new deposit system, intended to reverse the trend towards dollarization, the state covers the difference between the deposit rates and the exchange rate and gold lira converted into the new instrument.
Societe Generale’s Marek Drimal said he was offering support for the currency, although “market participants must see concrete steps to address the underlying problems in the economy.”
Many analysts warn that if the pound continues to depreciate, the program could further fuel inflation – which is already above 21% – and increase the state’s tax burden.
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this week that Turkish dollar holdings have fallen, but official data on Thursday showed local hard currency holdings, including businesses, hit a record 238.98 billion dollars last week.
At the same time, the central bank’s net foreign currency holdings – its effective buffer against the financial crisis – plunged to an almost two-decade low, to $ 8.63 billion.
A year of red flags
The central bank announced five direct interventions to support the pound earlier this month, including more than $ 2 billion in the first three efforts.
It has not announced any since the anti-dollarization program was unveiled on Monday last week, although declining reserves indicate that it has supported some $ 8 billion in additional state interventions, according to bankers and others.
The Turkish lira hit a record low above 17 against the dollar on Friday, amid fears of an inflationary spiral in the country.https://t.co/tJc2b6VPkJ
The New Arabic (@The_NewArab) December 18, 2021
The currency crisis was sparked by aggressive rate cuts by the central bank, amounting to 500 basis points since September, carried out under pressure from Erdogan.
Economists and former central bankers called the easing reckless given that inflation is expected to hit 30% this month due to the depreciation of the pound. Goldman Sachs expects it to reach 40% by mid-2022.
Erdogan’s economic policies sent deeply negative real returns and served as a wake-up call to foreign investors, who have fled Turkey in recent years.
The premium required to hold Turkish sovereign bonds in hard currencies versus US safe havens climbed 136 basis points throughout 2021, based on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index.
The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt on a five-year credit default swap (CDS) basis nearly doubled in the year to 566 basis points from 305, data shows from IHS Markit.
(Reuters)
Sources
2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/turkish-lira-set-worst-year-two-decades-under-erdogan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]