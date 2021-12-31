Turkish Lira set to experience worst year in two decades as Erdogan urges citizens to keep savings in national currency

Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to keep all their savings in lire and transfer their gold savings to banks, saying market volatility was largely under control.

The Turkish lira was on track for its worst year since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office two decades ago, despite his appeal on Friday for Turks to trust his unorthodox interest rate cut policies in the face of soaring inflation.

The lira – by far the worst performing in emerging markets in 2021, as in previous years – is on a five-day skid in which it lost 20% against the US dollar.

It is down 44% on the year largely due to Erdogan’s “new economic agenda” focused on exports and credit despite the currency devaluation, which has accelerated into a widespread crisis over the course of the year. the past two months, shaking the economy.

To ease the unrest, the president last week unveiled a program in which the state protects local converted deposits from losses against hard currencies, triggering a 50% increase in the lira with central bank backing.

“As long as we do not take our own money as a reference, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will advance with. Not with this foreign currency or this foreign currency,” he said. he adds. told a group of companies.

“For some time now, we have been leading the battle to save the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation,” he said, reiterating his unorthodox view that rates high prices increase.

In response, the pound extended its losses, weakening as much as 1.4% to 13.414 against the dollar in tight trade, down 20% from late last week. It stood at 13.32-1550 GMT, according to X-Rates.

The pound crisis has severely eroded Turkish savings and incomes, and record volatility has shattered the budgets and future plans of households and businesses.

The currency has fallen from 18.4 to 10.25 against the dollar in the past two weeks alone, and is expected to record its worst year since 2001, when the International Monetary Fund provided support in stemming a crisis.

Erdogan’s Conservative Justice and Development Party began ruling in 2002.

Rise in Forex holdings

Under the new deposit system, intended to reverse the trend towards dollarization, the state covers the difference between the deposit rates and the exchange rate and gold lira converted into the new instrument.

Societe Generale’s Marek Drimal said he was offering support for the currency, although “market participants must see concrete steps to address the underlying problems in the economy.”

Many analysts warn that if the pound continues to depreciate, the program could further fuel inflation – which is already above 21% – and increase the state’s tax burden.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this week that Turkish dollar holdings have fallen, but official data on Thursday showed local hard currency holdings, including businesses, hit a record 238.98 billion dollars last week.

At the same time, the central bank’s net foreign currency holdings – its effective buffer against the financial crisis – plunged to an almost two-decade low, to $ 8.63 billion.

A year of red flags

The central bank announced five direct interventions to support the pound earlier this month, including more than $ 2 billion in the first three efforts.

It has not announced any since the anti-dollarization program was unveiled on Monday last week, although declining reserves indicate that it has supported some $ 8 billion in additional state interventions, according to bankers and others.

The currency crisis was sparked by aggressive rate cuts by the central bank, amounting to 500 basis points since September, carried out under pressure from Erdogan.

Economists and former central bankers called the easing reckless given that inflation is expected to hit 30% this month due to the depreciation of the pound. Goldman Sachs expects it to reach 40% by mid-2022.

Erdogan’s economic policies sent deeply negative real returns and served as a wake-up call to foreign investors, who have fled Turkey in recent years.

The premium required to hold Turkish sovereign bonds in hard currencies versus US safe havens climbed 136 basis points throughout 2021, based on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt on a five-year credit default swap (CDS) basis nearly doubled in the year to 566 basis points from 305, data shows from IHS Markit.

