Participating in the end-of-year export festival, the head of the national police confirms that he will keep all …

Tribratanews.polri.go.id – South Sulawesi. Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Dr. H. Syahrul Yasin Limpo, SH, M.Sc., MH, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., attend the Export Festival of closing 2021, in South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi), Friday (12/31/21).

On this occasion, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked governors, regents, mayors to explore the export potential in their regions , especially in the fields of agriculture, plantations and livestock. According to him, this comes in the context of achieving food security and increasing exports of key Indonesian agricultural products to the world.

“In order to achieve food security, I think everyone knows that it is part of the strategy and the program of the Ministry of Agriculture. local food, strengthening of food reserves and logistics systems. This thing that must be monitored is the development of agriculture and the movement towards the tripling of exports, ”declared the head of the national police in his speech.

Achieving food security, the former police chief of Banten also explained that currently the government, together with TNI, Polri and other stakeholders, is also developing a corporate-based Food Estate area. of farmers. In which, the development is oriented as a strong agro-industrial system in rural areas based on the empowerment of indigenous or local communities according to the natural resources available to us.

“All of this can be successful when there is synergy and solidity between stakeholders to take determined action from upstream to downstream with all stakeholders and the functions of relevant ministries and one of them. is the police, ”said the national police chief.

In this regard, the former head of the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit confirmed that all regional police forces in the ranks have been tasked with supporting and overseeing all national food security programs.

“Thank God, Minister of Agriculture, he transmitted it and I just found out what he meant during all this time when he was in the region, he always contacted us in order to be able to contact the Kapolda and Kapolres to go with it. I thought what was it, but apparently today it was answered that it had been done to protect the program. Thank goodness the results were transmitted, “said the head of the national police.

According to the Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., it is an honor and pride for the National Police to be entrusted with the supervision, maintenance and assistance of the entire program. linked to achieving food security and increasing exports.

In this case, the head of the national police, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., pointed out that the ranks of the Indonesian national police always absorb all the problems felt by the farmers. Such as middlemen, the scarcity of subsidized fertilizers, the mafia. According to him, this resulted in a reduction in the exchange rate for farmers.

Aware of this, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., pointed out that the National Police had played an active role in supporting the food security program by implementing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture, to provide assistance and escort as well as law enforcement for any problems faced by farmers.

“We have entered into memorandums of understanding and some have been repaired accompanied by 11 cooperation agreements in which we monitor security and law enforcement related to strategic activities and state property, assistance to the securing the activities of the facilities and monitoring the development of horticulture, law enforcement in the strategic field of horticulture, assistance and security as well as law enforcement, fertilizer distribution and distribution of pesticides, assistance and security in the control of the slaughter of livestock and assistance of intelligence in the slaughter of livestock, ”said the head of the national police.

In this way, the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., assures that in the future the national police will continue to increase support and escort in the agricultural sector. He also welcomed the invitation of the Minister of Agriculture regarding the police to plant corn.

“It is important and obligatory for us to encourage farmers and ranchers to be able to continue to improve their welfare by protecting and nurturing. So that agricultural products can be superior, we can maintain the value of farmers, farmers can get enough value even more when selling agricultural and livestock products. So that all this certainly improves the well-being of the farmers. How can we achieve food security, food self-sufficiency, we can meet the agricultural needs with our agricultural products and we can export the rest, this is our common goal and we want our agricultural heyday to return and hopefully and I believe that can happen in the current era ”, said the chef of the national police.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sigit said Indonesia’s economic growth has been affected. However, said National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., the role in the agricultural sector has resulted in economic growth of 16.24 percent.

“That’s a large number, in 2021 when the national growth reaches 3.31 percent, the agricultural sector at 12.92 percent is an encouraging number and we hope it can be maintained. We must be optimistic, work hard and modernize agriculture. We can reduce our need for imports, we can meet all our needs with our agricultural and livestock products and in the future, we hope that our exports will dominate the world, “Sigit hoped.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo greatly appreciated National Police Chief General Sigit for taking the time to attend this event. According to him, so far the ranks of the Indonesian National Police have supported all government programs aimed at ensuring national food security.

“Thank you, the head of the national police force for coming to ask for instructions and at the same time to release him. This is where the president released exports with me before he became president. In this place sir, I am still the governor of (South Sulawesi), he (the president) is still the governor of DKI. We sign the MoU here. So I hope it will energize all of Indonesia, ”said Syahrul.

Moreover, in addition to asking all the Polres in the ranks to plant corn, Syahrul also hoped that the police would play a role in the quarantine of food entering and leaving Indonesia. This prevents the transport of pests that can damage the agricultural sector.

“I entrust my quarantine, Pak Kapolri. God willing, with Pak Kapolri, we will always succeed. The police don’t just maintain security and take care of people’s food. Subhanallah,” Syahrul closed.