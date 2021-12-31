Biden administration drags its feet to ban landmines





Since 1997, 164 countries have signed the Ottawa Convention which bans the use, manufacture and stockpiling of anti-personnel mines.

The United States is not among them. Neither do Russia, China and India. United States. signaled his intention to reinstate the landmine ban officially abandoned by the Donald Trump administration. It seems that this effort is going slowly now.

Despite the reluctance of the superpowers to join us, the convention is widely regarded as one of the most successful arms control treaties. It has succeeded in creating real stigma around the deployment of landmines and allowed demining operations to invade areas once too dangerous to walk on.

The only country known to have laid mines in the past year is Myanmar. (Non-state actors have also used them in places such as Syria and Colombia.) And while the United States refrained from signing the convention citing, among other things, the tactical need for landmines to defend the border north of South Korea, they have also adhered to the treaty in practice.

A political directive issued by President Barack Obama largely banned the use, production, stockpiling and transport of anti-personnel landmines outside the Korean Peninsula. No US landmines have been deployed in any other conflict zone since the first Gulf War in 1991.

In fact, the United States seemed on its way to joining the other signatories to the Ottawa Convention under President Obama.

Foreign Minister Lloyd Axworthy signs the 1997 Global Ban on Landmines. Left to right, anti-mine champion Jody Williams, who won the Nobel Peace Prize that year, Cornelio Sommaruga, president of the Red Cross, United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.

In 2014, during the Third Review of the Ottawa Convention in Maputo, Mozambique, the US delegation pledged “the commitment of the United States to the spirit and humanitarian objectives of the Ottawa Convention, the United States United States is diligently seeking solutions that would comply and ultimately allow the United States to accede to the Ottawa Convention.

“For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest contributor to mine clearance efforts,” said Jeff Abramson, senior researcher for conventional weapons at the Arms Control Association in Washington DC.

“So the United States clearly recognizes the damage caused by landmines and has tried to eliminate it around the world, but has not acceded to the treaty.”

Trump’s anti-personnel landmine policy dubbed “barbaric”

President Trump’s Pentagon hawks were not keen on binding international treaties that place limits on America’s arsenals.

In January 2020, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the United States was repealing Obama’s landmine policy.

“Landmines are one of the many other important tools that our commanders must have on the battlefield, to shape the battlefield and protect our forces,” he said. “Ultimately, we want to make sure we have all of the tools in our toolbox that are legally available and effective to ensure our success.”

Mark Esper speaks as he takes the oath of office as U.S. Secretary of Defense as President Donald Trump watches on July 23, 2019 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination were quick to condemn the change at the time. Elizabeth Warren called the decision “heinous” while her colleague in the Senate, Bernie Sanders, called it “barbaric” and “a gift to the military-industrial complex”.

And Joe Biden weighed in. “The Trump administration’s reversal of years of thoughtful decisions by the Democratic and Republican presidents to reduce the use of landmines,” Biden said in a press release, “is another reckless act of an ill-suited president to serve as Commander-in-Chief.

“This will put more civilians at risk of injury from unexploded mines and is militarily unnecessary. As President, I will quickly overturn this deeply flawed decision.”

No looking back yet

This is why many were surprised when, on April 6, 2021, the Biden administration announced that it was ultimately not backing down from Trump policies.

Pentagon spokesman Mike Holland almost seemed to channel Mark Esper’s mind into his choice of words.

“Landmines, including anti-personnel mines, remain a vital tool in conventional warfare that the US military cannot responsibly relinquish,” he said.

“Withholding a capability that would give our ground forces the ability to temporarily deny terrain and therefore mold an enemy’s movement to our advantage irresponsibly risks American lives.”

President Joe Biden’s U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the Queen Theater on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Two days later, after some outcry, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “President Biden has made it clear that he intends to roll back this policy, and our administration has initiated a policy review to do just that.

But while this review continues, Trump’s policy stands.

Despite pressure from experts and advocates, and a bipartisan coalition of US lawmakers, there has been no movement to date to ban the use of landmines by US forces. No time limit has been placed on the policy review by the Biden administration.

Bad example

“We expected President Biden to at least return to the politics of the Obama era, and we hoped he would move forward towards signing the treaty,” Abramson said. “We are extremely disappointed.”

He said it’s not really clear where the pressure is coming from to keep landmines in the Pentagon’s “toolbox”.

“There are always voices within any military that say ‘we need a weapon’,” he said. “That is why you have a civilian in charge of the army of any democratically elected country.

“Fortunately, the new policy did not lead the United States to use landmines. They still have not produced any landmines that would violate the treaty. So they continue to study. years with the acquisition of weapons, but there is still time for President Biden to back down and come back to the treaty and ban the use of these weapons. “

The number of landmine victims declined after the entry into force of the Ottawa Convention in 1999, but has started to rise again. (Landmine Monitor 2021)

The number of deaths and injuries from landmines has dropped dramatically in the years since the signing of the Ottawa Convention. Since 2013, however, the number of landmine victims has increased again, in part due to the conflict in Syria.

Last year, more than 7,000 civilians were killed or injured by anti-personnel mines. Typically, children make up more than half of all casualties.

But the Ottawa Convention continues to produce positive results. One of its demands is that countries take responsibility for the mines they have buried in the past. Last year, the UK and Chile became the last countries to officially notify that they had completed their mine clearance projects.

Abramson said the danger posed by the delay in the Biden administration is not that countries will pull out of the treaty. He said the real risk is that countries that have not signed but have followed the treaty in practice will feel less pressure to do so.

“It will become increasingly difficult to stigmatize their use,” he said. “So you might see a greater use.”

