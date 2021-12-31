Politics
Xi Jinping aims for ‘reunification of the motherland’ in his 2021 closing speech
First modification:
In his last speech of the year, the Chinese president focused on issues such as the sovereignty of Taiwan and the “stability” of Hong Kong. Xi closed the year by also providing an update on the pandemic and in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
On December 31, the Chinese president addressed the nation to close 2021.
In his televised speech, Xi underscored the Communist Party’s commitment to making China a world leader by 2049 and did not ignore the plight of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, territories that Beijing considers to be its own and for whose sovereignty he has not ceased to cry out. during the last years.
“We must always keep a long-term perspective, be aware of potential risks, maintain our strategic focus and determination, and reach for the broad and the great while tackling the delicate and the detailed,” said Xi, who pointed out. socio-economic achievements and welcomed that. the country has grown into what he called a “moderately prosperous” nation.
A “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan
Xi assured to work for “the complete reunification of the motherland” and declared that this goal is “the common aspiration” of the “Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait”, with clear reference to the Taiwanese territory, the center of debate with the ‘West during this 2021.
“I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation join forces to create a better future for our nation,” said the Chinese leader.
Statements about a “peaceful” union contrast with those of a Beijing official, who warned last week that China would take “drastic measures” if Taiwan moves towards formal independence.
The situation around Taiwan has strained relations between Beijing and Washington. The United States has assured in recent months that it supports independence and democracy in the territory and has pledged military support to the island in the event of an invasion of Beijing.
Xi Jinping highlights the “stability” of Hong Kong and Macao
In his speech, the Chinese president also referred to what he described as stability in the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to China in 1997, and the enclave of Macao, which returned in 1999 after the Portuguese domination.
“The country has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao,” said the president, who also pledged “efforts” to maintain the mechanism of one country, two systems.
This mechanism was one of the conditions for the return of Hong Kong to China by the United Kingdom in 1997, then it was stipulated that Beijing had to guarantee the independence of Hong Kong and all its democratic freedoms to the territory.
The promise that has yet been compromised. Since the massive citizen protests of 2019 against the central power of the island, Beijing has launched a series of measures that human rights defenders denounce as repressive against freedom of expression. Among these is the National Security Law, which has strongly appeased local pro-democracy dissent and helped politicians close to central power to gain a foothold in Hong Kong’s spheres of power.
Chinese management in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic
Xi Jinping also underlined in his speech the praise he has received from foreign leaders regarding the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Chinese president underlined the Asian giant’s contribution of “2,000 million doses of vaccines (against Covid-19) to more than 120 countries and international organizations”, according to his speech.
The first case of coronavirus was detected in China at the end of 2019. Since then, the Asian country has pledged to face this problem, as part of the implementation of severe health restrictions.
Beijing, host of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Despite the diplomatic boycott that countries like the United States announced at the sporting event, Xi Jinping assured China is ready to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.
The president pledged that China will wholeheartedly present great Olympic Games to the world, “since, according to him,” the world is looking forward to China, and China is ready “to host the world event, which will begin in February. next year.
2022 will be a difficult year for Xi Jinping. The Chinese president will have to deal with the economic slowdown in the Asian country, as well as the 20th Congress of the Communist Party in the fall.
In his closing year, Xi also hinted at tackling extreme poverty and recalled that there is still some way to go. One topic missing from the speech was gross domestic product, which had been discussed in previous years.
With EFE, AP and Reuters
