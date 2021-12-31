After Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction, old video of Trump wishing him good luck goes viral





Maxwell has been found guilty of being at the heart of Epstein’s plans to sexually abuse underage girls. (Photographs: Reuters; Twitter)

The footage shows Donald Trump making the statement in response to a reporter who asked what would happen if Maxwell became “mighty men” during the trial.

Earlier this week, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted of recruiting and preparing teenage girls and minors for sex with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Following this From his conviction, images of former US President Donald Trump resurfaced where he said he wished him luck. Images from the White House press briefing in July 2020 show the then US President making the statement in response to a reporter who asked what would happen if Maxwell were to denounce “powerful men” during the trial.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Molly Jong-Fast wrote: “Thinking of that in light of Ghislaine Maxwell’s verdict.” The 35 second clip started with the reporter asking Trump, “Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail and so a lot of people want to know if she is going to speak out on powerful people and I know you have spoken in the past about Prince Andrew and you criticized Bill Clinton’s Behavior I wonder if you think she’s going to become a powerful man. How do you see it working? “

In response, Trump said, “I don’t know, I haven’t really followed him much, just wish him well. I have met many times over the years, especially since living in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him good luck. Anyway, I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don’t know. Not up to date.

Maxwell has been found guilty of being at the heart of Epstein’s plans to sexually abuse underage girls. Epstein died in prison in 2019, leaving the case more twisted than it was before. However, Maxwell’s recent conviction has once again proven how the duo have provided some of the richest and most influential people in the West with young girls for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Internet users are also wondering if authorities will now investigate Trump for his close ties to Maxwell.

Do you remember when Donald Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell good luck after her arrest for child sex trafficking? – Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) December 28, 2021

Remember the time Trump considered pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell? Now why would he want to do that?

– TheSadTruth (epReportsDaNews) December 30, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of 5 out of 6 counts. Good riddance. And now that it’s over, the mainstream media must talk about Trump’s connection to the predator of disgraced children. She recruited girls for sex in Mar-A-Lago. Why has Trump not been investigated? pic.twitter.com/ReMQRgZZ87— Uncovering the Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 29, 2021

Prince Andrew is another public figure who was a close friend of Maxwell’s. The British monarch found himself in troubled waters after admitting in a 2019 BBC interview that his relationship with Epstein was the product of his long-standing friendship with Maxwell. Prince Andrew is now being pursued by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/after-ghislaine-maxwells-conviction-old-video-of-trump-wishing-her-well-goes-viral-4612034.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos