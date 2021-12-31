PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10









Gandhinagar [India], December 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10 in a sparkling function at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, in the presence of a galaxy of leaders from 26 countries, business tycoons and investors from India and overseas.

The vibrant 2022 World Summit in Gujarat scheduled for January 10 to 12 will set new benchmarks as 26 partner countries, 15 foreign ministers and 4 foreign affairs governors will participate in the mega-event.

The most anticipated 10th edition of the Summit promises to be a big deal. The planned mega-event received a tremendous response from partner countries, business leaders, heads of state and government, industries and opinion leaders, the statement said.

For the first time, heads of state and government from five nations would participate in the Summit. Among them, Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

The 26 countries that have partnered for VGGS 2022 will further enhance the reach and engagement of the Summit with the international business and knowledge community. Over the past two decades, the Summit has established Gujarat’s position as a global gateway to India, the land of opportunity.

Among those who honor the occasion will be business tycoons and CEOs. They include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (DP World), Didier Casimiro (Rosneft), Tony Fountain (Nyara Energy Limited), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Vivek Lall (Global Atomics Global Corporation), Maeda Tadashi (Japan Bank for International Cooperation ). ), Salil Gupte (Boeing India Pvt Ltd) and William L. Blair (Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.).

Despite tough times globally, the summit is on track to succeed and showcase the state’s potential to the world, the statement said.

The main Indian business leaders who will attend the summit are Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), KM Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharati Mittal (Bharati Enterprises), Ashok Hinduja (Hinduja Group), N Chandrasekharan (Tata Group) and Harsh Goenka (RPG Group). The participation of these industrial titans reiterates Gujarat’s dominance as India’s preferred destination for global business.

In addition, the broad range of sectors represented by these stakeholders includes, among others, aviation, automotive, financial services, energy, defense, retail and real estate. They demonstrate Gujarat’s extensive opportunities and capabilities to industries and businesses around the world. This VGGS will indeed exceed expectations and lay the foundation for the state’s next phase of growth, the statement said.

Commenting on the preparations, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel said that we are delighted with the response we have received and are confident that Gujarat will respond to the Prime Minister’s bugle call of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“We have confirmed the attendance of 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and heads of state, as well as CEOs of global brands. VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, state and country.” , did he declare. (ANI)

