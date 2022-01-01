Politics
Current world order cannot continue as long as humanity suffers, says Erdogan
The year 2021 has proven that the current world order that emerged after World War II cannot continue at the cost of human suffering, the Turkish president said on Friday.
In his New Year’s message, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that world powers have failed to address the plethora of challenges facing the world in 2021, especially the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis, irregular migration and regional conflicts.
It is an undeniable fact that the developed countries of today are not as strong as they seem and cannot guide the world through these crises, he said.
Erdogan pointed out that Turkey has worked hard to overcome various issues during a difficult 2021.
He said the performance of Turkey’s health sector during the pandemic was a shining example of the country’s successes, along with its social protection efforts and measures to strengthen security and political stability.
The president reiterated his government’s desire to take Turkey to higher economic heights with its new political model focused on investments, jobs, production, exports and trade.
The investments made by the Justice and Development (AK) party government over the past 19 years will prove invaluable in their drive to support the Turkish economy, he said.
Our goal is to make Turkey one of the largest economies in the world and we are ready to work with anyone who shares this vision, Erdogan added.
Sources
2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/current-world-order-cannot-continue-while-humanity-suffers-says-erdogan-3586989
