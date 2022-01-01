Construction of Ameroro dam in Konawe completed in 2023





The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) built the Ameroro Dam to strengthen irrigation water supply and flood control in Southeast Sulawesi Province. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the dam, located in Tamesandi village, Konawe regency, is expected to be completed in 2023. “The Ameroro dam itself started its works in 2020 with a state budget of 1.6 trillion rupees. Currently, construction progress has reached 26.82%,” he said. declared, in an official press release, Thursday 12/30. Basuki said the Ameroro Dam is one of three dams being prepared to reduce the risk of flooding and increase the supply of irrigation water in South Sulawesi. The first dam is Ladongi, with a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters and a flood area of ​​222 hectares. This dam will reduce the risk of flooding by 176.62 cubic meters per second and irrigate an irrigated area of ​​3,604 hectares. Second, the Ameroro Dam, which has a capacity of 54.53 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​244.06 hectares. The three Pelosika dams which will later dyke the Konawe River and are currently still under preparation (design review). The construction of the Ameroro dam was carried out in two work packages, namely Lot I by the contractors PT Wijaya Karya-PT Sumber Cahaya Agung-PT Basuki Rahmanta Putra (KSO) and Lot II PT Hutama Karya-PT Adhi Karya (KSO). This dam is designed with a type of backfill that has a maximum height of 82 meters, a dam length of 324 meters and a width of 12 meters. Ameroro Dam is included in the list of National Strategic Projects (NSP) in accordance with Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 109 of 2020 to increase the number of water reservoirs in Southeast Sulawesi, in order to support programs food security and water availability. As a buffer zone for the city of Kendari as the capital of Southeast Sulawesi, the Konawe regency is expected to continue to develop, notably through the development of the nickel industry as well as the agricultural sectors, fishing and farming which require raw water from dams. “The completion of the Ameroro dam is expected to meet raw water requirements of 511 liters per second,” he said. Another advantage is the management of the water flow of the Lasolo Konaweha river which is then received by a dam to be used as an irrigation service covering an area of ​​3,363 hectares and reducing flooding in the downstream area by 443.3 meters per second. In addition, it also has the potential to be a source of 1.3 megawatts of micro hydroelectric power plants (PLTMH) and 8.2 megawatts of solar power plants (PLTS), as well as new tourist destinations in Konawe regency.

