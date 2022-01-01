Narendra Modi’s cruel Christmas present – Editorials





EDITORIAL: Last week the Muslim minority was under the sword of the Hindutva; it seems now is the turn of Christians to pay the price for being peaceful citizens of so-called secular India. As Hindutva vigilantes vandalized the statue of Jesus Christ, disrupted Christmas celebrations in UP and Assam states, Narendra Modi’s government on Monday froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresas Missionaries of Charity (MOC). The government accused the MOC of running religious conversion programs under the guise of charity by providing money, free education and shelter to poor Hindus and tribal communities. It is an extremely inhumane gesture on the part of the Modi establishment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee warns that some 22,000 MOC patients and staff would be left without food and medicine. According to Father Dominic Gomes, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Calcutta, the freezing of MOC accounts is a cruel Christmas present for the poorest of the poor. Not that the MOC is a new actor in the field of humanitarian aid, it was created by Mother Teresa in 1950. What is new is the rise of Hinduism instigated and imposed by extremist Hindu groups. . Even when the seed of Hindutva was still present in Indian politics for over a century, the call for its supremacy coincided with the election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014. Since then, the groups Right-wing Hindus have consolidated their position in all states and launched persecution of minorities, claiming that their action is to prevent religious conversions. The fact on the ground, however, is that it is the Hindu extremist groups that constantly strive to force minorities to return home (Ghar Waspi). The government promises to act against vigilante Hindutva, but on the ground nothing is happening. Not a glance, let alone a condemnation, from the government. The sad truth is that this deafening silence is not at all surprising, says Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center. For Muslims in India, the Hindutva’s plans are far more punitive. Since Muslims are much more than Christians (Christians make up only 2.3 percent of India’s population, Muslims are almost 18 percent), they should be treated with a Rohingya-style mass murder. This was decided by the participants in a three day Hindutva conclave which was held recently in Bardiwar. And for this, they decided to use guns because swords only look good on stage. According to them, this battle against Muslims will be won by those with better weapons. And among them was a man who wished he had killed the former Sikh Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. Under the leadership of Narendra Modis, religious minorities are under increasing pressure to convert to Hinduism or to leave India. Unfortunately, however, there is not much on the international front to stop the Modi government from forcing minorities to convert to Hinduism. As minorities in India face an existential threat, the West, which typically prioritizes its treatment of other states on the basis of respect for human rights and the safety of minorities, is looking inward. other way. Do leaders see the plight of Indian minorities through their strategic anti-Chinese prism? If so, they should know that, pushed to the wall, these persecuted minorities would take the path of resistance, as is the case in Kashmir and Assam. Commercial copyright recorder, 2022

