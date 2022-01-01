Boris Johnson praises Covid jab efforts for incomparably better NYE





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5039%"/> Boris Johnson used his New Years message to congratulate the deployment of the Covid vaccine (Photo: Getty Images) The Prime Minister praised the UK vaccination effort against Covid-19 for putting the UK in an incomparably better position than at the same time last year. Boris Johnson used his New Years message to announce that the country had reached its ambitious goal of offering all adults the opportunity to get a booster before December 31. In a post on social media, the PM confirmed that seven out of ten eligible adults in England have now received their booster dose, with eight million more vaccines delivered since the target was brought forward on December 12. He also looks back on the UK’s achievements over the past year, saying the country has had the fastest growing economy in the G7, record employment levels and massive global investment in Britain’s tech sector this past. year. Johnson said: Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals We can say one thing for sure, our position this December 31st is incomparably better than last year. This country has the fastest growing economy in the G7. We have more people at work now than there were before the pandemic started. And if you want a sign of future growth, look at the massive global investments in UK high tech. Almost $ 30 billion in Britain’s tech sector this year – twice as much technology investment as Germany, three times as much as France. And there is a overriding reason the UK has been able to keep the economy and society the most open of any major European economy. And it is because the British people have responded heroically, willingly and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for vaccination. And as I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we hit our target, we doubled the speed of the booster deployment. And it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight. The positive New Year’s message ends with a note of caution, with those celebrating the arrival of 2022 urged to continue to take precautions. Mr Johnson stressed the importance of passing lateral flow tests before meeting other people, practicing good hygiene and ventilating rooms. He also urged people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to follow Covid-19 guidelines set out by decentralized governments, where the rules are slightly stricter than in England. The PM added: Although of course I should urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and remember the importance of ventilation. Follow the rules if you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. And I want to speak directly to anyone who has not yet been fully immunized. People who think they can’t hurt them with sickness, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you. Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and unnecessary suffering of those who did not receive their recall, it could be you. So, make it your New Years resolution, much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, finding a walk-in center, or making an appointment online.

