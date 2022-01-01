China’s worrying 2022 plan unveiled

Xi Jinping rewrote the Chinese constitution. He eliminated all signs of opposition. His “thought” reigns supreme. Is 2022 the year he takes over the Dragon Throne?

In 2021, President Xi, 68, has done everything on his own.

The Sixth Plenum of the Party’s Central Committee was a milestone in the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party. The historic resolution he proclaimed was only the third time that such a fundamental ideological statement had been made.

Only, it was not really about the past. He proclaimed Xi’s vision for the future.

He inducted him alongside Mao Zedong as the main power of the Chinese Communist Party. All this guaranteed him an unlimited mandate.

All that stands between him and unlimited power is the 20th Party Congress scheduled for October. And Mr. Xi worked hard to ensure his outcome was a done deal.

“Xi knows firsthand that the Chinese political system is a bloody sport that demands constant displays of power and domination,” said Jude Blanchette, an expert at the China Center for Strategic Studies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2021. Photo / AP

Rewrite the rules

In March, Xi urged China to have “self-confidence in our path, confidence in our theories, confidence in our system, confidence in our culture.”

And in himself.

“At the recent party plenum, Xi’s status within the party was further elevated, with the official rewriting of China’s communist history to position him as the modern savior of the country,” Blanchette said.

But it was just one more step in a process that began before his election as President of the PRC in 2012.

In 2018, Xi succeeded in having the constitutional limit of two five-year terms abolished. He was already general secretary of the CCP a position without limits. He was also president of the People’s Liberation Army without an expiration date.

Mr. Xi still holds these critical positions of power. But he wants more.

“Establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s position as the nucleus of the central committee as well as the whole party has been of decisive importance in advancing towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” reads the plenum resolution. .

But overthrowing the constitution comes at a price.

Mr. Xi does not have an anointed successor. And the purpose of the 10-year term limit was to allow powerful Chinese family factions to compete relatively peacefully.

This pressure relief valve is now broken.

“Xi Jinping represents someone,” says RongbinHan, associate professor at the University of Georgia. “If he were to leave after 10 years, someone else from another faction might have an opportunity. Now he is going to be there indefinitely. This, added to the massive anti-corruption campaign, makes it very it’s difficult to rotate leadership between all these factions. And that would destabilize the top leadership. “

Portraits of former senior Chinese left leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and including current President Xi Jinping are seen at a military camp in Beijing. Photo / AP

The strength of one

“People generally recognize China as a party dictatorship, under the collective leadership of the party,” Dr Han said. “Now the power is more focused on one person. And taking power over yourself is risky because you can’t blame anyone else.”

This is in direct opposition to the efforts of his predecessors to emphasize collective decision-making processes within the CCP.

This attempt to decentralize power was largely a response to the cult of personality that had developed around their founder, Chairman Mao, and the deadly consequences of his arbitrary power.

Now Xi Jinping is trying to build a personality cult to justify his increasingly arbitrary rule.

“Xi’s personality cult is a cult without personality,” says GeremieBarm, founding director of the Australian Center on China in the World. “Let’s face it, Xi Jinping really hasn’t done anything.”

Instead, he argues, Xi is counting on a sense of international crisis to consolidate his position.

“The clash with America was a godsend. And thank goodness for Covid. Xi Jinping helped create the very crises that history has given China this man to resolve.”

But the cult has so far fallen flat, MrBarm says. “We still have very few people shouting ‘long live President Xi’. But maybe next year, with the 20th Party Congress, we will see Xi another step towards an apotheosis, something bigger. . “

Xi has already entrenched the idea that a third term is inevitable.

He avoided all criticism before the event to eliminate any sense of controversy.

All he needs now is to generate a sense of justification.

“If you watch the news in China, the social media arena, there is so much going on,” says Dr. Han. “The anti-corruption campaign, the way China has handled Covid and all sorts of things have convinced a good number of people to accept Xi’s reign. There are people who say that if he unites Taiwan, he can stay there forever as long as he wants. “

A visitor walks past a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the slogan “I will not have me and I will live up to the people” at the Chinese Communist Party Museum. Photo / AP

Seize the Dragon Throne

Xi Jinping and his supporters are on the verge of victory.

But the last sprint towards the 20th Party Congress in October will likely see bold actions to ensure success.

It’s a process that began in 2012. It was around this time that Mr. Xi launched a high-profile campaign against corruption. Almost all of his victories were against his political opponents.

In total, more than 400 senior executives have been jailed.

“Come to think of it, the anti-corruption campaign started as early as 2013,” says Dr Han. “In 2018, when the constitution review is carried out, Xi’s tenure is already five years. There were already hundreds of people at the highest levels who were removed from their posts. And those desks are presumably full of people Xi feels most comfortable with. . “

Another purge began in 2018. This time the alleged offenses were vice, drug trafficking and gambling.

In 2021 alone, more than 170,000 party officials of all ranks were formally sanctioned. An estimated 3,000 other people have been arbitrarily detained.

Former Deputy Public Security Minister Sun Lijun, detained for over a year, was ultimately accused of creating a “political clique” that was to be “purged” of the CCP. Former justice minister FuZhenghuawa was among those arrested.

Mr. Xi has no obvious objection.

Only uncontrollable circumstances can overthrow it.

“Even though his own position remains unchallenged, Xi’s plan to transform China into a modern socialist nation by 2035 is far from certain,” Blanchette said.

“The national response to its political agenda, the basic laws of economics and the reaction of the world community will arguably shape China’s future as much if not more than Xi’s paper aspirations. Xi may be in power, but he’s not in control. is a lesson all dictators learn at some point. “

– by Jamie Seidel, news.com.au