What Joe Biden can learn from Trump’s Iranian policies





Next week, the Iranian regime will commemorate the second anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, killed by an American drone strike on January 3, 2020. President Joe Biden is also expected to mark the occasion by noting that the United States is ready to go beyond economic sanctions in its efforts to deter Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Soleimani, who turned the Iranian Quds force into a kind of NATO for terrorists, linking militias in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen in a strategic alliance, was Iran’s most important military leader. In response to his assassination, Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, causing severe brain damage to more than 100 US troops. Iranian forces also mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines flight.

The assassination of Soleimanis is a grievance that Iranian leaders will harbor for the foreseeable future. They see his assassination as further justification for Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, as well as its broader policy of intimidating weaker countries in the Middle East. Iranian leaders see themselves as victims under constant threat.

The reality is different. The Soleimani assassination was a response to a series of escalations that began after 2018, when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. In 2019, Iran launched missiles and drones on Saudi oil fields, attacked ships in the Persian Gulf and intensified militia attacks against US positions in Iraq. The straw came at the end of that year, when a coordinated crowd nearly invaded the United States embassy in Baghdad.

After the Soleimani strike, Iranian militias continued to probe attacks on US positions in Iraq, while Iranian scientists continued to install more advanced centrifuges at its nuclear facilities. But Iran has stopped threatening trade ships, and US embassies haven’t faced more crowds. And while that could be explained in part by the Covid pandemic, Trump’s show of force was also a factor.

Then Biden took office and the Iranian escalations became more brazen. Even though Biden has offered to lift the economic sanctions imposed by Trump if Iran returns to the enrichment limits of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is now enriching uranium at 40% purity, very close to the level necessary for a weapon. In October, Iranian proxies launched a drone attack on a US base on the Syrian-Iraqi border. In November, an Iranian drone loaded with explosives attempted to assassinate the Iraqi prime minister. All the while, Iran has continued to arm its alliance of regional militias with more military technology.

In the face of these escalations, the Biden administration has tried to walk a tightrope with Iran. On the one hand, he continued to hope for diplomacy even though Iranian diplomats in Vienna will no longer meet the American envoy. The United States has also eased the application of some sanctions, leading to an increase in Iranian oil exports, but has not unilaterally lifted them. And early in his administration, Biden ordered a missile strike on Iran-backed militia bases in response to an attack.

Most disturbing, however, is that the United States has made it known that it does not approve of Israeli intelligence operations against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Some administration officials doubt the effectiveness of Israel’s sabotage and assassinations inside Iran, according to New York Times, fearing they may pressure Iran to better rebuild its nuclear program .

This is the wrong message. Not only does this risk alienating the Americas’ most important ally against Iran, as Israel’s former Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, noted at a web conference this month. this. It also risks further provocation from Iran: if the regime’s leaders think they are only facing the economic consequences of their predations, then they will continue to test the resolve of the Americas.

This is why Biden, like the Iranian regime, should also mark the anniversary of Soleimanis’ death. He should make it clear that the United States is prepared to use force against a regime that is not discouraged by sanctions alone. –Bloomberg

