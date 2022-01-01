Politics
Boris Johnson “will be allowed to break the rules on financing apartment renovations”
The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie have reportedly spent up to 150,000 renovating Apartment No.11.
Boris Johnson has been accused of mocking MPs’ standards following reports he should be allowed to break the rules regarding the donation for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment.
The Prime Minister has been accused of misleading his ethics adviser, Lord Christopher Geidt, about what he knew of a controversial renovation of his apartment No 11.
But senior officials told the Financial Times that the prime minister should be allowed to break the ministerial code.
A senior official told the newspaper: Geidt is making it clear that the situation is a total mess. But at the same time, the fundamental conclusion is that the Prime Minister did not deceive and did not violate the ministerial code.
Earlier this month, the Conservative Party was fined 17,800 by the election watchdog after it said the party incorrectly reported donations worth 52,800 from the election watchdog. ‘a company owned by his Conservative counterpart Lord Brownlow.
The report revealed that the Prime Minister had WhatsApped Lord Brownlow in November 2020 to request more funds for the luxurious renovation of the apartment he shares with his family.
The conclusion conflicted with Mr Johnson’s claim to Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the apartment’s funding source until February 2021.
Recently Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, has reportedly exchanged a series of letters with the prime minister in recent weeks, the newspaper reported.
There are reports that the letters could be published as early as next week.
In May, Lord Geidt ruled that the Prime Minister had “recklessly” allowed work to continue without considering who would foot the bill, but had not broken the ministerial code.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, called on Lord Geidt to publish “all his correspondence” with the Prime Minister about the flat donation “as a first step towards full transparency”.
“After the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party had violated the law on declaration of donations, the prime minister scoffed at the standards the public is entitled to expect.
“As the British public faces a cost of living crisis, Boris Johnson is busy writing to his own adviser why he has not given him all the information he needs for his investigation.
Lord Geidt is expected to publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards full transparency on how Boris Johnson explains his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors.
It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess.
Premiers receive an annual grant of 30,000 for the upkeep of their home at No.10.
The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie exceeded that cap and reportedly spent up to $ 150,000 on the makeover.
Part of the bill was recovered by the Cabinet Office on condition that it be reimbursed by the Conservatives.
Downing Street has been contacted for comment.
Officials of Number 10 have previously insisted the PM has acted by the rules at all times.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-to-cleared-breaking-25820339
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]