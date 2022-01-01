Boris Johnson “will be allowed to break the rules on financing apartment renovations”

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie have reportedly spent up to 150,000 renovating Apartment No.11.

Boris Johnson has been accused of mocking MPs’ standards following reports he should be allowed to break the rules regarding the donation for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

The Prime Minister has been accused of misleading his ethics adviser, Lord Christopher Geidt, about what he knew of a controversial renovation of his apartment No 11.

But senior officials told the Financial Times that the prime minister should be allowed to break the ministerial code.

A senior official told the newspaper: Geidt is making it clear that the situation is a total mess. But at the same time, the fundamental conclusion is that the Prime Minister did not deceive and did not violate the ministerial code.

Earlier this month, the Conservative Party was fined 17,800 by the election watchdog after it said the party incorrectly reported donations worth 52,800 from the election watchdog. ‘a company owned by his Conservative counterpart Lord Brownlow.

The report revealed that the Prime Minister had WhatsApped Lord Brownlow in November 2020 to request more funds for the luxurious renovation of the apartment he shares with his family.

The conclusion conflicted with Mr Johnson’s claim to Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the apartment’s funding source until February 2021.

Recently Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, has reportedly exchanged a series of letters with the prime minister in recent weeks, the newspaper reported.

There are reports that the letters could be published as early as next week.

In May, Lord Geidt ruled that the Prime Minister had “recklessly” allowed work to continue without considering who would foot the bill, but had not broken the ministerial code.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, called on Lord Geidt to publish “all his correspondence” with the Prime Minister about the flat donation “as a first step towards full transparency”.

“After the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party had violated the law on declaration of donations, the prime minister scoffed at the standards the public is entitled to expect.

“As the British public faces a cost of living crisis, Boris Johnson is busy writing to his own adviser why he has not given him all the information he needs for his investigation.

Lord Geidt is expected to publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards full transparency on how Boris Johnson explains his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors.

It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess.

Premiers receive an annual grant of 30,000 for the upkeep of their home at No.10.

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie exceeded that cap and reportedly spent up to $ 150,000 on the makeover.

Part of the bill was recovered by the Cabinet Office on condition that it be reimbursed by the Conservatives.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

Officials of Number 10 have previously insisted the PM has acted by the rules at all times.