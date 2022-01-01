How the minister, the envoy saved Nigerian passengers in Togo





The federal government has threatened to take severe action against the Republic of Togo for the mistreatment of Nigerian travelers passing through Gnassimgbe Eyadema International Airport in Lomé, Togo, following protests by travelers over the alleged refusal of a connecting flight. The sad incident occurred when Nigerians, who were traveling on Ethiopian Airline from the United States of America (USA) to Lagos, arrived in Lomé, Togo on Saturday and learned that their connecting flight, Asky Airline , was full and they could not continue the journey. When some of them protested, they were manhandled, some handcuffed and brutally handled by Togolese security personnel and airline personnel. In the viral video, some people were seen with their hands tied behind their backs as uniformed men believed to be Togolese airport security officers were seen assaulting a lady who was on floor. You could hear a man screaming it’s bad, it’s bad! The phones of all passengers were reportedly seized and it appeared that the mistreatment of Nigerian nationals had gone unnoticed before the timely intervention of Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and other senior Nigerian government officials. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Esther Sunsuwa told LEADERSHIP yesterday that we will take action against the mistreatment; it can’t go like this. The embassy there has already reported to the relevant authorities, so wait and see the result. Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama intervened to resolve the near-diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and Togo over Saturday’s lousy treatment at the Nigerian airport. According to a report sent by the Minister’s Special Assistant, Sarah Sanda, Onyeama, who is far away in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation to the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by President Recep. Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey reacted quickly to the sad development regarding the plight of stranded Nigerians. Onyeama responded to an email almost instantly thus: Let’s take a look at it. I contacted our ambassador. According to the report, the minister contacted the Nigerian ambassador to Togo, Mr. Debo Adesina, and soon after, a chartered flight was arranged to airlift some of the stranded travelers in Lagos. Onyeama, said in another post that Ambassador Debo Adesina immediately rushed to the airport when I called him and oversaw the evacuation of everyone to Nigeria. Thank you very much for alerting me. God protects you. Our correspondent concluded, however, that the hastily arranged flight had since landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and that the passengers had been reunited with family members and relatives. It is not yet clear, however, whether the Togolese officials who manhandled Nigerians will face sanctions for this blatant mistreatment of Nigerian travelers.

It is not yet clear, however, whether the Togolese officials who manhandled Nigerians will face sanctions for this blatant mistreatment of Nigerian travelers.

