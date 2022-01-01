Prime Minister Imran Khan examines Pakistan gas scenario “and calls for national exploration licenses to be accelerated | Free online press releases distribution





Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a high-level conference on Wednesday to examine the country’s “gas scenario” and urged authorities to speed up domestic exploration licenses, calling it “the cheapest source of natural gas”.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of Navigation and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi , SAPM Mahmood Maulvi and officials of the relevant departments, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The meeting has been informed of the request [and] supply from national reserves, shortage and import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ”according to a statement from the PMO.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also urged the relevant authorities to remove any obstacles to the installation of new LNG terminals and virtual pipeline projects by investors.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Petroleum and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority have been ordered to coordinate and involve all other parties,” according to a statement from the PMO.

Prime Minister Imran stressed the importance of the North-South gas pipeline and called on officials to ensure its completion on time.

Conference attendees were told that the current tight gas demand is 4,700 million cubic feet per day (mmfcd), which increases to 6,000-6,500 mmfcd during the winter.

“The current domestic supply is 3,300 mmfcd, which is decreasing every year. The resulting shortfall must be managed by importing LNG. With the current infrastructure, a deficit of nearly 1000 mmfcd in winter occurs for which several options are adopted ”, according to the statement of the PMO.

In the short term, the current capacity of national terminals is maximized and the process of obtaining virtual pipeline licenses is accelerated. In addition, the installation of two additional LNG terminals is continuing, with all bottlenecks resolved as soon as possible, according to the statement.

Since the start of winter, the country has experienced a gas shortage, with domestic and industrial users struggling.

Last week, the Minister of Energy said winter gas demands from domestic customers were being met by restricting the supply to general non-export industries and captive power plants, although the Sindh High Court ordered the restriction was suspended earlier this year.

The minister said that since the next hearing on the stay order was set for December 30, he had asked the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to request an early hearing and appeal the order to suspension so that the demands of domestic consumers can be effectively met. .

Source:

https://www.dawn.com/news/1666500/pm-reviews-pakistans-gas-situation-asks-officials-to-fast-track-licences-for-domestic-exploration

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any title or any other product or service in this article. Further, nothing in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether an investment, investment strategy, security or related transaction is suitable for you based on your investment objectives, financial condition and tolerance for risk. Consult your business advisor, lawyer or tax advisor about your specific business, legal or tax situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.topwirenews.com/2021/12/31/the-prime-minister-examines-pakistans-gas-scenario-and-requests-that-licenses-for-domestic-exploration-be-expedited_116437/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos