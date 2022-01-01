Trump-appointed McWilliams steps down as U.S. FDIC chairman after power struggle





Jelena McWilliams, President of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, speaks at the Milken Institute 2021 Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, United States on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / David Swanson

WASHINGTON, Dec.31 (Reuters) – The Republican President of the United States’ Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Friday announced that she would step down on February 4, 2022, removing a major obstacle to ambitious banking reform by President Joe Biden. agenda.

Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the post in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve her full term, which was due to expire in mid-2023.

However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC board – which must vote on key rules – by Democrats, sparking a messy public fight in recent weeks over who should set the agenda for the agency.

The five-member FDIC board currently has three Democrat-appointed members: Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Martin Gruenberg, FDIC board member, and Acting Chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Michael Hsu. McWilliams is the only Republican, with another vacancy.

Gruenberg, who previously headed the agency under President Barack Obama, will be the acting director.

McWilliams’ unexpected resignation will give full control of the agency to Democrats, accelerating Biden’s banking reform agenda which, in many cases, must be jointly approved by all three federal banking regulators – the FDIC, OCC and the United States. Federal Reserve.

Democrats are eager to take a tougher stance on banks, reverse the cuts announced by former President Donald Trump’s regulators, boost competition, and tackle thorny issues such as community lending rules, climate change and cryptocurrencies.

This should all be easier with McWilliams on the sidelines, analysts said. Earlier this month, she tried to block efforts by Democratic board members to solicit public comment on changes to bank merger rules, which Democrats want to toughen.

“President McWilliams started a political fight she couldn’t win,” Dennis Kelleher, chairman of the Washington-based rights group Better Markets, wrote in a tweet on Friday.

McWilliams did not say why she was resigning and could not be immediately reached for comment on the holiday.

“Throughout my tenure, the agency has focused on maintaining and building trust in our banking system while promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency and supporting community banks and minority depositories, ”she said in a statement.

Analysts previously suggested that Gruenberg could be reappointed to head the agency for another five-year term.

Other names suggested by analysts and Washington insiders to replace McWilliams include Mehrsa Baradaran, professor of law, and Michael Barr, professor at the University of Michigan law school and former treasury official in the Obama administration. , both previously considered possibilities for the Role of Controller.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Shroeder in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Michelle Price and Rosalba O’Brien

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-appointed-mcwilliams-resigns-chair-democrat-majority-us-fdic-board-2021-12-31/

