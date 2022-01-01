What will be the biggest challenges for Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

Exactly one year ago, I identified five risks Prime Minister Imran Khan faces in 2021.

Risk 1: A weak and unbalanced economic recovery. Risk 2: System-wide division and disruption. Risk 3: Escalation of violence in Afghanistan. Risk 4: Increased alienation and disengagement from the “periphery”. Risk 5: Generalized mistrust and disengagement of citizens.

Today, as I try to end the year on a note of optimism, let me first assess how well Prime Minister Khan has managed these five risks.

On the first risk, I think Prime Minister Khan performed better than he or his clown car of communications advisers would lead us to believe. Inflation severely diminished the value of GDP growth in the economy in 2021, but the post-pandemic recovery in Pakistan has gone better than any serious observer expected. The worst aspect of Prime Minister Khan’s economic management in 2021 was not the country’s economic performance per se, but the way in which economic problems were turned into existential tropes. The Ministry of Finance has become a merry-go-round, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh being the first to be left behind, and Shaukat Tarin having left to fend for himself.

Islamabad’s lack of a cohesive and mature economic narrative almost forced State Bank Governor Raza Baqir to jump into the fray. Many of the strong, long-term measures to digitize the economy and force banks to engage more seriously with consumers instead of being T-bill printing presses have been diminished in the public eye because the State Bank is left to manage communications operations for a certain period of time. government, which has an unreal appetite for the circus, is its spokesperson.

On the second risk, even after Notification Gate, PM Khan managed to keep his head above water. The real story about the risk to the opposition government has not been the PML-N or the PPP, but rather the government’s own relentless ability to generate crisis after crisis for itself. More worrying than all of this is the emergence of the TLP as a viable, long-term threat to mainstream political machinations. Will the fallout from Notification Gate also mean moderate TLP in the coming months? This is the hope that most mainstream politicians and Pakistani elites are banking on. While there is no doubt that the genesis of TLP is as inorganic as all the other long-term afflictions Pakistan faces, there is no doubt that the appeal of the group is now as organic as sinners and saints who make up our political tapestry. . More information on TLP below.

The third risk did not materialize to the extent that it could have been. This was partly due to the way Ashraf Ghani got out of Afghanistan, and partly due to the robustness of the Doha process (for which Zalmay Khalilzad will never get all the credit he deserves). But the untold story of the relative calm in Afghanistan from August 15 is also that of the skillful and tireless diplomacy of Special Envoy Mohammad Sadiq, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, the behind-the-scenes work of the former DG ISI and now Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and the continuing influence of National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf. PM Khan’s critics cannot have our cake and eat it too. While he is responsible for the plethora of missteps and mistakes made by his regime, he also deserves credit for appointing Sadiq and Yusuf and letting them do their jobs.

The fourth risk has been Prime Minister Khan’s weakest and most disappointing failure. He should have been the Prime Minister who was at the forefront of every tragedy, comforting the mothers of missing persons, the children of martyred soldiers, the victims of systemic and targeted attacks and the protesters who speak out against it. injustice. Instead, he was locked up in Islamabad, constantly lied to and led astray by people who cultivated his vulnerability in the face of breathless and incessant praise.

He started the year by telling the Hazaras who were protesting in Quetta that they couldn’t blackmail him to express their solidarity with them, continued his record of more than three years of outsourcing the management of challenges politicians, like the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), to civilian non-hands, and has continued to refuse to engage with the legitimate and elected opposition, branding them all as thieves undeserving of political equal status.

Women in general, Baloch students, residents of the newly merged neighborhoods, Sindhis on the outskirts of the wealth and pomp enjoyed by the general public of the PPP, Aurat March organizers, trade unionists, health workers and a multitude of non-elites for who access to Zaman rolodexes park is impossible were pushed further to the outskirts in 2021. What lies behind the calculation as to why it has been so inaccessible to causes, like the missing people, about whom was he so loud and so loud?

This can be explained by the fifth risk: mistrust and disengagement of citizens. A year ago, I cautioned against the metastasizing nature of the allure of narratives like the one adopted by the TLP. The formula is not difficult to understand. At under 23, Pakistan’s median age is both its goose that lays golden eggs and its barbed wire noose. Over 110 million Pakistanis are under 23 years old. The vast majority of them are not part of any of the things that turn the Pakistani elite on. There are no start-ups, no incubators, no VCs to save them. There are no places at LUMS or NUST or QAU for them. Coffee or dinner dates or pre-rishta directions are a distant dream.

Elite Pakistan – the one who runs parliament, the military, TV stations and newspapers, and even the best TikTok channels – himself lacks the one thing that, even more than jobs and interest-free loans, can help Pakistani youth. And it’s a feeling of community. Pakistan’s stock of social capital is already very limited. How to renew and renew these exhausted reserves, especially in Pakistani cities? This is the generational challenge facing Pakistani leaders. So far, their answers do not inspire confidence.

The stench of Sialkot’s lynching is hard to shake off. Like so many others, I have been consumed by a sense of sadness and shame at the state of public discourse in which such a horrific crime has been committed, en masse, with almost no substantial impact on the core. internal of how Pakistanis communicate with each other. the other on their country and its future. But the bestial violence in Sialkot offers yet another entry point to engage with this fifth risk in Pakistani discourse.

Why has Prime Minister Khan’s impressive handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, or his expansion of the BISP social protection mechanism through the vast Ehsaas program, or even the strong handling of the Afghan crisis by his government, failed? they not aroused more interest?

An argument may be that a leader who is too scared, too stupid, or too locked in his bubble cannot excite and engage young Pakistan as so many radicals and extremists regularly do. The solution is not to back down from the challenge of extremists, but to offer them a more vivid and exciting version of Pakistan’s future.

The problem is, Prime Minister Khan spent the first three plus years of his tenure as Prime Minister sitting on the same container he happily went to Islamabad on. Now that the tractor cart pulling him seems to have run out of gas, PM Khan looks deflated and out of ideas. In 2022, it will not be a question of repairing the degraded relations between him and the selectors who will support him as well as the PTI in power. He will successfully bypass the equation and engage directly with voters. Is the so-called youth leader too old and gray to understand and adapt to the situation? The answer to this question will shape Imran Khan’s 2022.

Happy New Year to all Pakistanis, and especially to my readers. May Allah forgive our sins and bless us with our best year yet.

The writer is an analyst and commentator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/390791-2022-what-will-be-pm-imran-khans-biggest-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

