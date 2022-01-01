Can Erdogan survive an economic crisis on his own?

Turkey was once considered some kind of economic miracle at the dawn of the millennium. Millions of Turks have been integrated into the middle class, poverty has been drastically reduced, and foreign investment in Turkey has continued to flow throughout this dramatic transformation. At the top of this economic juggernaut was its maestro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Two decades into his tenure, Erdogan appears to be running out of magic. The Turkish economy is currently trapped in a vortex of high inflation, rising unemployment, growing debt and a Turkish lira hanging on to life. Over the past year reading her has seen nearly 45 percent of its erased value, pushing the Turks in a race for foreign currency like the dollar to protect their savings. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lurk in the background after causing severe damage to Turkish businesses in 2020.

Despite all the turbulence, Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have shown no signs of changing course. In a speech after a meeting of his cabinet the December 9Erdogan said his government intends to do the right thing and reject policies that will contract our country, weaken it, condemn our people to unemployment, hunger and poverty.

This could be a difficult argument for many Turks, who today already find it difficult to afford basic commodities like food and medicine. Erdogans’ statement is not helped by the disconnected comments from his MPs, who suggested that the Turks simply needed to to eat less until the prices go down.

With the economy declining, Erdogan has been perhaps at its most important crossroads for years. His conduct of Turkey’s economic boom in the wake of the unrest of the 1990s was what secured its power, despite its controversial Islamist political agenda and combative foreign policy actions. Erdogan won’t face voters until at least 2023, but any further crater in the economy can jeopardize much of his legacy if it costs him the presidency.

The immediate cause of this situation is entirely conceived by the President. Erdogan has a well-known distaste for high interest rates, frequently calling them mother of all evil. He has boasted his previous studies in economics (despite persistent doubts) to give credibility to his judgment, but Erdogan’s point of view is at odds with those of the majority of orthodox economists who argue that raising rates is the main way to fight inflation.

Since the transformation of the Turkish political system into the executive presidency in 2017, Erdogan has detached himself from market forces and consolidated decision-making around a smaller circle of advisers. In the past two years, Erdogan has fired three heads of the Central Bank of Turkey and pushed out finance ministry officials as he embarked on his chosen path. In their place, Erdogan installed loyalists Who echo its positions on interest rates and inflation.

Undeterred by rising inflation, Erdogan declared on November 22 an economic war of independence that would see Turkey transform into an economy that he says will be focused on investment, production, employment and exports. His AKP supporters compared this envisioned economy to that of Japan, winning ridiculous opposition politicians.

There is reason to believe that this vision is unlikely to save Turkey’s economic fortunes. Timothy Ash, senior strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, rejected the competitive advantages of Erdogans ‘proposals, arguing that Erdogans’ resistance to raising rates to fight inflation would wipe out any gains from this approach while failing. to bring back foreign investment.

Turkey is the only G20 economy that does not believe in or execute orthodox monetary policy, Ash told New Europe in an email. Why would foreign investors invest in it? Competitiveness gains will be eroded by inflation, he continued. And few foreign investors will invest in an economy where inflation is rampant and the outlook is so uncertain.

Instead, Ash warns that Turkey could be heading into a systemic economic crisis unless that political stance is reversed. This could lead to a run on the banks by the scared Turks and possible default.

These policies are doomed to fail, Ash said.

Thousands of Turks have already taken to the streets in protest, demanding the resignation of the Erdogan government. This has not gone unnoticed by the Turkish opposition either. Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, leader of the Future Party, accused Erdogan of treason for its mismanagement of the economic crisis. Meanwhile, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Meral Akener, leaders of the opposition Nation Alliance coalition, demanded that Erdogan call early elections to wrest control of the economy from him.

Erdogan refused to accede to this request. His political calculation may be tuned in as the polls show his approval ratings are dipping against his likely enemies. According to an August poll, Erdogan is set to lose in a direct election clash with at least four the main opposition candidates including Kilicdaroglu, Aksener, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and the mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas. In November, his personal approval ratings fell to just 38 percent.

His AKP and his junior partner, the far-right National Movement Party (MHP), are also suffering in the polls. In November, the independent Metropoll survey agency found that the AKP was still on the cusp of securing the largest share of voters with projected support of 34.3%, but the MHP would be kicked out of parliament with only an estimated 6% support. There was speculation that Erdogan would push to lower the electoral threshold from 10 percent of the vote to enter 7 percent, but the MHP still would not qualify under these changes.

However, just as Erdogan defied the laws of the market, he can also define the laws of political gravity. Normally, Turkey’s current level of economic turmoil should result in a sweep of the ballot box in favor of rival parties, but Turkish society has become so polarized under Erdogan that his constituents may not yet be ready to part ways. from him.

Dr Emre Erdogan, professor of political science at Istanbul Bilgi University and not linked to the president, said it was not clear the state of the economy would translate into a loss of power for Erdogan. Pointing to investigations on the Turks varied perceptions economy, Emre noted stark disagreements over the cause of its decline. Opposition supporters, he explained, will always place the blame on the government as Erdogans voters point the finger elsewhere.

Even though there is slight agreement on deteriorating economic conditions, different partisan bases have different views on who is responsible for the situation, Emre told New Europe. As a result, it is usually impossible to agree on who is responsible for the crisis and who will pay for it.

This assessment is full of precedents in recent Turkish economic history. In the past, Erdogan has blamed any combination of foreign powers, global banks, and other unseen enemies for plotting to destroy Turkey through market manipulation. In his last speech on the economy on December 9, Erdogan pledged to fight the interest rate lobby which he says wants to guide Turkey towards stagnation.

Beyond the economy, Erdogan fed his conservative-nationalist red meat base to maintain his support. This resulted in an abandonment of the Istanbul Convention on Violence against Women and a decision to shut down the pro-Kurdish opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in order to keep its loyal followers. Turkeys strongly polarized, But the pro-government media ecosystem, has also helped Erdogan control the narrative by creating what Emre says is an illusion by providing alternative facts about the economy or echoing his scapegoat rhetoric.

This strong polarization within the Turkish electorate may well provide Erdogan with the space he needs to retain his constituency, Emre said. However, if the economy sinks into a deeper depression, the success of this approach becomes more uncertain.

The effectiveness of this rhetoric depends heavily on where the economy is heading if it continues to decline, Emre said. In this scenario, he added, the government’s well-known ability to create alternative facts will be insufficient.