Let’s put Christianity back in Christian politics





As we observe the first anniversary of the murderous attack on the United States Capitol, American Christians must recognize that a continuing threat to the rule of law emerges from a uniquely American brand of Christian nationalism.

Among the heartbreaking images that linger since January 6, 2021: the “Jesus Saves” banners held by rioters entering the Capitol, right next to Confederate flags, nooses and Holocaust sweatshirts.

The attack followed weeks of “Jericho marches,” prayer meetings and rallies based on the idea that God commanded Donald Trump to serve eight years as president, and that those who did opposites were trying to thwart God’s will for America.

If we do not want today’s lessons to be obscured by partisan talking points, we need to be clear on why Christian nationalism distorts our faith and threatens the rule of law.

Andrew Whitehead and Samuel Perry provide the most comprehensive account of Christian nationalism, which they describe in “Taking America Back for God” as “a cultural framework that blurs the lines between Christian identity and American identity, considering both as closely related and seeking to improve and preserve their union.

When we merge our identity as Christians with our identity as Americans, we invest our political positions with a level of certainty and fervor traditionally reserved for matters of religious faith. Christian nationalists no longer debate ideas that reasonable people can disagree with; they defend Christianity against its enemies. It is a dangerous place for a democracy.

If American Christians are not satisfied with the voices that loudly proclaim direct knowledge of God’s will for American politics (often on the right), and we are not ready to agree with the voices that insist on the fact that faith has only a marginal role to play in our political discourse (often on the left), what is the way forward?

Christian nationalism exemplified three characteristics that a healthy Christian political engagement should avoid.

First, Christian faith should not be a barrier to conversation. Christians have long used religious language to advocate for particular policies, and there is nothing inherently wrong with doing so, provided that religious language is an entry point, and not all of it. the argument. “The Bible says so, I believe it, that settles it,” perhaps a concise and popular bumper sticker, but it’s not fertile ground for the dialogues our democracy depends on.

The rule of law requires that the legislator provide reasons that are rationally accessible, even if they are not agreeable, to all. On both sides of the political spectrum, the most effective advocates express the public relevance of Christian values ​​in terms widely open to disagreement.

Second, the Christian faith should not be a justification for complacency. When Christians refuse to recognize the possibility that our political tribe is capable of evil, we deny the reality of sin. The Christian nationalist narrative does not present political opponents as fellow citizens with different ideological commitments; rather, they are enemies engaged in spiritual warfare.

When outraged Christian nationalists attacked Capitol Hill, they may not have seriously considered the possibility that President Trump and his media champions were exaggerating and fabricating reasons to doubt the election outcome. Their example is a lesson of warning for citizens of all political walks. Self-righteousness distorts our perception of reality and prevents mutual recognition of the fallibility upon which the give and take of democracy depends.

Third, the Christian faith must not stir up fear of “the other”. Unlike the radical “love your neighbor” teachings of Jesus, the rhetoric of Christian nationalism breeds loyalty by stoking fear. Christian nationalism is about the power to be conquered and to be exercised against external threats.

Relying on fear and the finger as a political weapon creates an us versus them state of mind. This threatens the rule of law, which aims to ensure that all are treated fairly, that laws function prospectively as guides to conduct, and that law enforcement does not depend on the popularity of a group. By building a political movement on the scapegoat of particular groups, the rhetoric of Christian nationalists creates tension with these guarantees.

Pushing back Christian nationalism does not require a withdrawal into some sort of imaginary secular space, the resources of resistance are available within Christianity itself. Christian nationalists espouse a version of the faith that has profound and dangerous consequences for the rule of law. We cannot defend the rule of law by relying solely on arguments that ignore the fundamental claims from which the threats emerge.

Christian nationalism is one such threat, and we must respond as Americans and, perhaps more importantly, as Christians.

Robert K. Vischer is dean of law at the University of St. Thomas and co-author of the new book, “Beyond Imagination ?: The January 6 Insurrection”. The opinions expressed are his own.

