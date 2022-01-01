2022 is decisive for Boris, he must tackle the cost of living, crime and migrants

WELCOME to 2022, a new year that really has the makings of a happy year.

First of all, there is a World Cup!

And the heroism of Britain’s Euro gives us more reason to be optimistic than at any time since the 1960s.

Yes, we know. You’ve heard it all before. But it is surely the case now.

Meanwhile, other world-beating Britons like tennis sensation Emma Raducanu MBE will be hungry for more triumphs.

Even England’s cricketers will improve. . . they cannot get worse.

As for Covid, that dark shadow over the past couple of years, we just might be in the endgame.

We admit that fate tried to tell. But our global rollout of jabs and boosters has proven to be a miraculous shield against serious illness and death, even with the super eye-catching Omicron.

Barring an unknown, more deadly variant and assuming we continue to receive our vaccines, normal life may soon return once and for all.

Boris Johnson is absolutely keen on it. He has laudably kept his cool as other leaders resort to restrictions.

The data so far supports the Prime Minister, as do NHS chiefs despite an increase in hospitalizations.

And the price of firmness will be that our economy rebounds as strongly as international forecasters predict faster than any other G7 country for the second year in a row.

So . . . normal life, golden year of sport, meteoric growth: this makes for a potentially fantastic 2022.

But it won’t be without the government decisively addressing the biggest issues that preoccupy Sun readers.

Soaring cost of living: monster energy and fuel bills, rising inflation, mortgages and the impending hike in national insurance imposed stupidly at the wrong time.

Yesterday Boris spoke about the Brexit dividends. But ordinary people don’t feel them.

If he doesn’t use our post-EU freedom to remove the VAT on energy and then dig more into our pockets in April, Leavers might wonder what he really thought Brexit was for.

Lord Frost certainly did before he stepped down.

Boris also promised a crackdown on crime and a massive influx of police.

Yet on Thursday, the 30th London teenager of 2021 was murdered, a sickening new record.

And the Conservatives are nowhere on illegal immigration.

Boris talks about the point system that replaced free movement.

But apparently free movement still exists for those who land illegally on our beaches.

There are all the incentives, no deterrents, and no reason for thousands more not to come this year.

The even bigger problem for Boris now is trust.

To put out the storm over rule breaking at # 10, he needs to be more upright with voters, end unforced errors, stop making too many promises, and solve the issues closest to their hearts.

If he cannot, he faces disaster within his party and with the public.

If he can, his plummeting poll scores may well accelerate as Britain’s fortunes recover.

We remain optimistic that they will.

We don’t just hope your 2022 is happy, we believe it will be.

