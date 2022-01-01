Turkish Finance Minister Says US Federal Reserve is Owned by Five Families





The Turkish finance minister argued that the US Federal Reserve has no place with the American people, but rather is owned by five wealthy families, prompting analysis by economists. In a television interview with CNN Turkey on the news channel yesterday, Nureddin Nevati, selected by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the resignation of his predecessor, told interrogators: He is in possession of five families. Nebatis’ remarks echo what many long-term conspiracy theorists have claimed, particularly that the US central banking system is secretly exclusive or affected by various old and established banking families that are present in Europe and North America. for quite a long time. While these banking families and businesses have had significant influence within the financial systems of Western Europe and the United States, the Federal Reserve insists it is state owned and serves the American people. since its creation in 1913. Families cited by these theorists include the Rothschilds, Lehman Brothers, Lazard Brothers, Goldman Sachs, Warburgs, Kuhns and Loeb and others. While the conspiracy theory remains to be proven, parts of the Reserve appear to be private. Overseen by a board of governors, the 12 banks that make up the Federal Reserve are organized as private companies in which member banks hold shares and receive dividends. These actions, however, would not give the banks any control or leverage over the system. Reckless printing of money has especially been a problem seen throughout the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, with reports in 2020 revealing that nearly a fifth of all existing US dollars had been printed this year. -the. This continued through 2021, with the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet standing at around $ 9 trillion, more than double what it was last year. Over the years, the controversy surrounding the Federal Reserve’s ability to print money has also been raised by many, with critics condemning the fact that trillions of dollars have been printed by the institution, which allegedly resulted in increased inflation. Despite these problems, Nebatis’ comments have been criticized and condemned by many around the world. Timothy Ash, economist and senior emerging markets strategist at London-based BlueBay Asset Management, said on Twitter that this was insane and embarrassing for Turkey. Turkey needs professionals in key positions. He also asked: How can the finance minister of a G20 country say such nonsense? This embarrasses Turkey. Many see Nebatis’ comments as part of Erdogan’s larger unconventional economic approach, with the president exerting influence over the country’s central bank and pressuring it to lower interest rates in the country. in recent months, which has led foreign investors to be wary of the Turkish economy and to contribute to its financial crisis. Summary of the news: Turkish Finance Minister Says US Federal Reserve is Owned by Five Families

