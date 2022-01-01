PM Modi expresses sorrow over stampede to Mata Vaishno Devi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his sadness at the loss of life in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, during which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the closest relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “Extremely saddened by the loss of life due to a stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. Let the injured recover quickly. I spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and provided an update, ”Premier Modi tweeted. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi, ”the Prime Minister’s office tweeted. At least 12 people were killed, while 13 others were injured in a stampede, triggered by a large influx of worshipers on New Years Day, at the hilltop shrine of Trikuta in Jammu and Kashmir, announced today ‘hui of those responsible. “12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede of Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident happened at around 2:45 am and, according to early reports, an argument broke out, which resulted in people jostling each other, followed by the stampede, ”Singh told ANI. The injured were taken to Naraina hospital. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Medical Officer of the Block Community Health Center, Gopal Dutt said: “12 people died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. The victims come from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and one from Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. The injured are transported to Naraina hospital after being rescued. Read also :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/pm-modi-expresses-grief-over-stampede-at-mata-vaishno-devi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos