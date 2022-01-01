Rows of President Jokowi hoaxes, check the facts





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Jokowi is one of the personalities most frequently targeted by hoaxes. This hoax is spreading through social media and chat apps. So what are the hoaxes about the last president Jokowi? Check out some of them: 1. Fact-check: not true, President Jokowi’s video promises IDR 12 billion if Indonesian national team wins AFF Cup 2020 Circulating on social media, video posts claiming that President Jokowi will award a bounty of 12 billion rupees if the Indonesian national team wins the AFF Cup 2020. The post has been widely shared for the past few days. One of the accounts that downloaded it is on Facebook. The account posted it on December 29, 2021. In his post, there is a 1 minute and 7 second video. The video contains President Jokowi’s statement as follows: “Tonight it will be between the Indonesian and Thai national teams. We all want the Indonesian people to want our team, the Indonesian team, to fight, work hard and we all hope to be the winners, the champions. And we have prepared a 12M bonus for players, all players, to increase the enthusiasm of all players. “ In addition, the account also adds narration “PRESIDENT JOKOWI GIVES A 12 BILLION BONUS IF THE TEAM CHAMPION WINNING AFF 2020 IS AMAZING …” So is it true that the publication of a video claiming that President Jokowi will offer a bonus of 12 billion rupees if the Indonesian national team wins the AFF Cup 2020? See in the following article … 2. Fact check: this is not true in this photo Jokowi’s candidate for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI Fact Check Liputan6.com found a photo of the candidate for the post of Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces chosen by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the claim was uploaded to a Facebook account on November 6, 2021. The upload claiming the photo of the TNI Commander candidate chosen by Jokowi comes in the form of a screenshot of the article titled “Jokowi chooses Andika to be Commander-in-Chief” written by Delvira Huta Barat, November 3, 2021. In the article there is a photo of a person with shoulder length hair. The message is captioned as follows: “My country is becoming more and more chaotic” Is it true that the photo is the candidate chosen by Jokowi to order TNI? See in the following article … *** To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

Liputan6.com is committed to continuing to fight against more and more hoaxes by launching the Liputan6 Fact Check Chatbot service on June 21, 2021.

