Boris Johnson urges people to get tested for NYE as lateral flow testing remains unavailable online

Boris Johnson urged the public to test themselves and get vaccinated in his New Years post (Photo: Twitter @ 10DowningStreet)

Boris Johnson urged the public to test themselves ahead of the Friday New Years celebrations, even though there are currently no lateral flow tests available to order online.

The Prime Minister posted a video on social media where he said: The British people have responded heroically, willingly and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for to get vaccinated.

As I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we hit our target, we doubled the speed of the recall deployment and it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight.

But I must, of course, urge everyone to be careful and pass a test if you go out, and remember the the importance of ventilation, follow the rules if you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

And I want to speak directly to people who have not yet been fully vaccinated, people who think they can’t hurt them with sickness, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you.

Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and unnecessary suffering of those who did not receive their recall. It could be you.

He encouraged the public to make the vaccine their New Year’s resolution because it’s so much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal.

PM has repeatedly resisted calls for further domestic mixing restrictions to curb Covid infections, instead relying on self-test kits, also known as lateral flow tests (LFT).

However, LFTs can no longer be ordered online because supply is low because the public has ordered tests more frequently in accordance with new government advice.

Positive cases can now leave self-isolation after just seven days if they have two negative LFTs in a row, close contacts of a Covid case should be tested daily rather than self-isolation and people are advised to take an LFT before socializing.

Rather, people are advised to visit their local pharmacists or local authorities to get Covid tests, although pharmacies claim they are struggling too.

Johnsons critics have also pointed out that Covid infections are at an all time high in the UK with 189,213 people testing positive on Thursday, December 30.

There is almost 12,000 people hospitalized too, and yet the biggest night of the year will still be Friday.

There are no home delivery slots available for lateral flow testing (Photo: gov.uk)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs in a letter Wednesday evening that the LFT would be constrained for the next two weeks.

However, a spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: The UK’s testing program is the largest in Europe with nearly 400 million tests carried out since the start of the pandemic.

We are delivering a record number of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with nearly eight million test kits made available to pharmacies between today and New Year’s Eve.

We have made 100,000 additional PCR reservation slots available per day since mid-December and continue to rapidly increase capacity with over half a million tests performed on December 23 alone and delivery capacity has doubled for reach 900,000 PCR and LFD test kits per day.

The government is the construction of several Nightingale surge concentrators across the country in case there is a surge in hospitalizations, but with an intense staff shortage in the NHS, the move has drawn further criticism.

Still, for people with symptoms, PCR tests are now available across the UK according to the gov.uk website, despite shortages in England earlier this week.

PCR tests are available to order across the UK, despite shortages in England earlier this week (Photo: gov.uk)

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

