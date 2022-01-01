Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s Message for 2022

Jakarta –

Friends, friends, mothers and fathers, how are you? Looking forward to the year 2022, I wish you a Happy New Year in Beijing!

Looking back this year, the meaning is extraordinary. We have witnessed events that are important milestones in the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the nation. This year, coinciding with the shift in focus of the “two hundred years” struggle, we begin a new journey to build a modern socialist state as a whole, walking the path of the rebirth of the Chinese nation.

On arable land, businesses, communities, schools, hospitals, military camps, scientific institutes, we have been working for a year, not only contributing, but also achieving success. In a fleeting time, we have witnessed and understood an unwavering, unwavering and prosperous China. Its people who are worthy of love, brand new developments and businesses to be inherited.

On July 1, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Standing on the attic of Tian’anmen, I was amazed by the twisted and difficult history of the CCP. The CCP has driven hundreds of millions of people to continue over and over again, and displayed the CCP’s image as a one-year party.

Remember your initial goals, you can only achieve your goals at the end. It is only by striving hard and continuously developing oneself that the belief in history, time and people will not be lost.

The 6th plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted the historic third resolution in its history. The CCP’s achievements and experiences over the past hundred years have greatly inflamed and inspired people. I once spoke of “Yaodongdui,” that is, the dialogue between Chairman Mao Zedong and Mr. Huang Peiyan on the legal system of the government’s prosperity and bankruptcy in history. It is only if we dare to make an independent revolution that we will be able to obtain the right of historic initiative.

The renewal of the Chinese nation will not come about easily, nor will it come about immediately without experiencing a tortuous journey. It must design with a long-term vision and maintain strategic determination and patience, so that lofty goals can be achieved through efforts “as broad as possible and as deep as possible.”

As a great country, the most important business is the business of the people. I inspected several areas and witnessed the local conditions, was very inspired and enjoyed it. Whenever I visited people’s homes, I would ask them what difficulties they still had, and I always remember what they said.

People’s concerns, I will certainly reflect on them, I will certainly respond to people’s wishes. I come from the countryside, I have known a life of poverty. Thanks to the efforts of generations, people who were once poor have now lived sufficiently nourished and clothed lives, can attend school, have housing and have health insurance.

Creating a prosperous society as a whole is the CCP’s responsibility to the people, it is also its contribution to the world. We cannot be satisfied with the performance now, we will still have a long journey, so that the company can lead a better life.

Overcoming the floods of the Yellow River has been the hope of the Chinese people for thousands of years. In recent years, I have visited 9 provinces from the lower to the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

From the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers to the scenic Qinghai Lake and the majestic Yarlung Tsangpo River; from the megaproject of the “water channel from south to north” to the wilderness of Saihanba nicknamed the “green carpet”, and from the migration of herds of elephants from Yunnan to herds of Tibetan antelopes migrating to pursue their descendants, all this means that if mankind does not waste If you waste nature, nature will certainly not waste mankind’s efforts.

During the year, there are still a large number of Chinese voices, Chinese moments and very impressive Chinese stories. The youth pledge “I will fulfill the obligation to strengthen the country”, the sincere voice of “pure love only for my homeland”, the Zhurong space probe exploring Mars, the Xihe satellite exploring the sun and the Tianhe central module flying in space; athletes fighting on the playing field; efforts to overcome the pandemic that involve the whole community; disaster-stricken communities help each other to rehabilitate their hometowns; Officers and soldiers of the TPRT as well as armed police forces determined to defend the country, the “ordinary” heroes fought tenaciously and had time to form a powerful force which continued to advance and never fell. arms.

The motherland always pays attention to prosperity and peace in Hong Kong and Macau. It is only in solidarity to overcome difficulties and work together that the new One Country Two systems can be implemented smoothly and successfully. Achieving the full reunification of the homeland is the collective desire of the peoples on both sides of the Strait. I sincerely look forward to the whole Chinese community joining hands and moving forward together to create a bright future for the Chinese nation.

I have had phone conversations and virtual interviews with a number of foreign leaders and officials of international organizations, they also appreciated China’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s contribution to the prevention and control of the global pandemic. So far, China has provided a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations around the world. Different countries of the world are working together and working together in solidarity, only then can they write a new page for the formation of a community with the same fate as humanity.

A little over a month later, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open. Encouraging more people to participate in ice and snow sports is also an important part of Olympic sport. We will do our best to present an Olympic party to the world. The international world is waiting for China, and China is ready.

New Year’s bells will ring. Three Chinese astronauts are on duty in deep space, overseas Chinese immigrants still work diligently, employees and staff of Chinese embassies and companies overseas, and a large number of female students studying at foreigners still retain their posts. dreams are still struggling and giving their respective contributions, I am here to send you my most sincere wishes for the new year!

Let’s move forward together towards the future! May you be prosperous and prosperous!

