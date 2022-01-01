New system to replace district headquarters hospitals, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





Imran believes private sector can provide quality treatment even in remote areas Health card issuance will be extended to Balochistan, AJK, GBBuzdar pledges to deliver on promise of 100,000 jobs

LAHORE (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that the government would close all district headquarters (DHQ) hospitals and help the private sector ensure the delivery of health care to people living in remote areas through the Naya Pakistan national health card.

Speaking at the launch of the health card during a ceremony at the Governor’s House, the Prime Minister regretted that the DHQ hospitals were deserted due to the absence of doctors on site. Why should the government spend money if doctors don’t go to DHQ hospitals to serve the masses? He asked.

The Prime Minister said the health card will be available in Lahore Division from January 1 (today) and all families in the Punjab will be covered by March 2022. Calling this a big step towards creation of a welfare state, the prime minister said the government will spend 400 billion rupees to provide health insurance to 30 million families in Punjab.

He said the huge investment in the health card system would help create a strong health care structure across the province and the government would be relieved to create new hospitals. From now on, the private sector will come forward and establish hospitals throughout the province for which it would be encouraged to acquire land at controlled rates and have medical equipment imported duty-free, he said.

The private sector would be able to offer quality treatment to the masses even in remote areas of the province thanks to the health card.

The government wants all poor people to be facilitated and helped to uplift themselves as was the case in the Medina welfare state, Khan said and regretted that such a state does not exist in the countries Muslims, but he did it in Europe.

After covering the whole of Punjab, the prime minister said, health cards would be issued to residents of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI) had a government.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has called on Sindh’s chief minister to reconsider his decision and let people in his province benefit from the million rupee health card. Regretting that the Sindh government was depriving its residents of the facility, Chaudhry said the province’s PPP government has always played the Sindh card but refused to play a positive card.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also explained to PTI governments other initiatives, including bank loans to the salaried classes for the construction of housing. On the loan requests of Rs260bn, he said, some Rs110bn have been approved and Rs34bn has already been disbursed. This will continue to expand over time, he added. The Prime Minister also explained the importance of the Kamyab Pakistan and Ehsaas Ration program.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Lahore Division health card had been launched and no one would now need to go to London or the United States for treatment. He said the universal healthcare program started from the Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions and the Punjab-wide coverage would help 115 million people get free medical treatment.

The chief minister said other health projects, including the construction of 23 hospitals in various parts of the province, will be completed soon. He said 158 hospitals and health centers had been upgraded while 91 health programs would be completed under the district development program. The health budget in 2013-18 was 169 billion rupees, which increased to 389 billion rupees. He said more than 37 billion rupees would be spent to provide free medicine throughout Punjab, while around 35,000 jobs were created in the health sector. The promise of 100,000 jobs would also be kept, said the CM.

Later, Prime Minister Khan organized a series of meetings in the city to review the state of development in Punjab, including one with the Chief Minister which was also attended by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. . He also met with the Provincial Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja.

In a separate meeting, Punjab’s Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht briefed the prime minister on what he called the biggest development budget in history, amounting to Rs 740 billion for public welfare projects and civic facilities.

Separately, the President of Planning and Development, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, briefed the Prime Minister on the budget allocation and the status of its use for ongoing projects in the education, roads and sectors. of health.

Mr. Khan called for the timely completion of public welfare projects while ensuring the quality of services to the masses. He also called on the administration to conduct effective awareness campaigns on government development projects.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a Panahgah (refuge) on Ferozepur Road, stressing that the PTI government is focused on the well-being of the oppressed. He called on the civil administration to ensure that detainees in foster homes have a safe and comfortable stay.

The new Panahgah has the capacity to accommodate 80 men and 20 women at a time.

Posted in Dawn, January 1, 2022

Posted in Dawn, January 1, 2022

