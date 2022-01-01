Drawing. Research and research by medical staff at RSUD De Soetomo. Under President Joko Widodo’s second administration, strengthening human resources and the quality of human life in Indonesia has become the top priority for national development. BRIN.GO ID

Indonesia’s Excellent Human Resources Education Endowment Fund

Since 2011, the government has established an Education Endowment Fund which is professionally managed through a public service body called the Education Fund Management Institute (LPDP) under the Ministry of Finance.

Strengthening human resources (HR) is the key to facing increasingly fierce global competition in the future. The leap in the advancement of information technology does not only require human resources (HR) skilled in the technical field, but also intelligent to seize opportunities and be able to collaborate.

Therefore, during the time of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s second administration, strengthening human resources and the quality of human life in Indonesia became the top priority for national development. One of them is to encourage the quality of education from early childhood to higher education. The goal is for Indonesian children to be academically intelligent and have a character consistent with the nation’s noble values.

The government considers the national education budget of 20 percent of the state budget (APBN) insufficient to finance the education affairs which are the foundation of the country’s future. Thus, since 2011, the government has created an Endowment Fund for Education which is professionally managed through a public service body called the Education Fund Management Institute (LPDP) under the Ministry of Finance, where it can be used for the development of the quality of national education. The results of its management come in the form of scholarships, research and research, cultural activities, universities, as well as the promotion of Islamic boarding schools and religious education.

The Endowment Fund for Education was subsequently confirmed by Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 111/2021 regarding the Endowment Fund in the Education Sector which was signed by President Joko Widodo on December 15, 2021. In Presidential regulations cited on the website of the State Secretariat, it was explained that the management of the endowment fund for education comes from the national education development budget items in the APBN.

Previously, a similar rule was found in Presidential Regulation number 12 of 2019 regarding the Endowment Fund for Education. Politics The statement explains that the Education Endowment Fund consists of the Education Endowment Fund, Research Endowment Fund, Culture Endowment Fund and Higher Education Endowment Fund.

The presidential regulations explain that the endowment fund in the education sector is a sustainable fund to ensure the continuity of education programs for the next generation, which cannot be used for spending. The education endowment fund is a fund that accumulates in the form of an endowment fund, including the national education development fund from the allocation of the national education budget over the years previous ones.

“The results of the management are used to ensure the continuity of the program of pesantren education and religious education”, as specified in article 1 of the presidential regulations.

In addition, the sources of endowment funds include the state budget for revenue and expenditure, investments and other legal and non-binding sources, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations.

Not only that, according to the presidential decree, President Jokowi formed the LPDP Board of Trustees to provide direction and policy on the strategy of the endowment fund in the education sector. The chairman of the board of directors for the education sector and at the same time a member is the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK).

In addition to the coordinating minister for human development and culture, the finance minister has been appointed deputy to the board of directors. Then come the Minister of Education and Culture, the Minister of Worship and the Director of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) as members.

“The board of directors provides guidance regarding strategic policies in service programs and beneficiaries of the development results of the endowment fund in the education sector”, as cited in article 5 of Presidential Regulation 111 / 221.

In addition to the board of directors, the LPDP also has a supervisory board which is filled by the Director General of the Treasury of the Ministry of Finance, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Secretary of BRIN.

The national education fund has so far been managed by the LPDP under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance. Today, the value of the endowment fund in the education sector has reached 81.7 trillion rupees. Even though these funds are added to the budget for research, universities and the cultural endowment fund, the endowment has reached 90 trillion rupees. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said it was an extraordinary increase. The reason for this is that since the inception of the LPDP, the endowment fund was initially only Rs1 trillion.

What programs can benefit from financial support for education? LPDP CEO Andin Hadiyanto said the development of the education endowment fund, including the pesantren endowment fund, has been used for service programs such as degree and non-degree scholarships. Then increase degree and non-degree skills, fund research, religious and Islamic education in boarding schools, and other service programs as directed by the board.

The research endowment fund will be used to carry out service programs in the areas of research, development, evaluation and application to produce inventions and innovations.

Meanwhile, the cultural endowment fund is used for service programs such as facilitation in the field of culture for communities and cultural actors, production of cultural activities, media production and other programs of services as directed by the Board of Directors.

University endowment funds are used for service programs of equivalent funds for the development results of each university’s world-class endowments to improve the ranking of higher education institutions.

