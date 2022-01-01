China in 2022: from the Beijing Winter Olympics to Xi Jinping’s probable third term

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in the CNNs newsletter Meanwhile in China, a thrice-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the rise of the country and its impact on the world. Register here.



2022 is finally here. And for China, there is no shortage of great moments on the horizon, from the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing to the 20th Communist Party Congress in the fall.

The stakes are undoubtedly high, but success is by no means guaranteed. And many questions abound.

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, will China remain isolated from the rest of the world?

Will President Xi Jinping get a third term as widely expected and will that translate into further tightening of control? And how far is a newly emboldened Xi ready to go?

What about China’s place on the world stage? Will we see a further deterioration in Beijing’s relations with the West?

Here are five key things to watch in China this year.

In February, the global spotlight will once again be on Beijing, the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

But the contrast between the two Games is stark.

While the 2008 Summer Olympics were widely regarded as the Chinese feast on the world stage (with the official theme song, Beijing welcomes you), the 2022 Winter Games will be held in a hermetically sealed bubble for Covid, isolating participants and participants from the wider Chinese population.

As the Tokyo Summer Olympics illustrated, hosting a major international sporting event during a pandemic is no easy task. And for China, it is all the more difficult given its determination to eradicate the virus within its borders.

But it’s not just the coronavirus that Chinese authorities will be monitoring. Athletes and other participants will be closely watched to avoid any potentially embarrassing acts of protest against Beijing.

Activists have long called for a boycott of the Games to protest China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as its political crackdown in Hong Kong. Beijing’s recent silence over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuais’ allegations of sexual assault against a former top executive has further amplified those calls.

Already, the United States and a number of allies have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. And while athletes from those countries are still allowed to attend, it is possible, however small, that some may feel the need to speak up.

After suffering successive coronavirus outbreaks and costly lockdowns, questions about the sustainability of China’s ambitious zero Covid strategy still remain.

As of yet, there is no sign that Beijing is ready to change course. On the contrary, efforts to eradicate the virus only intensified as the Beijing Winter Olympics approached.

In Xian, an ancient city in northwest China, 13 million residents have entered their tenth day of home containment as authorities struggle to contain the country’s largest community outbreak since Wuhan, the epicenter of origin of the pandemic.

The lockdown is the tightest and largest in China since Wuhan, which cordoned off 11 million people in early 2020.

However, local officials seemed ill-prepared for the harsh policies they imposed. Over the past week, Chinese social media has been inundated with calls for help from residents of Xian facing shortages of food and other essential supplies, as stores were closed and residents private vehicles were prohibited from circulation. Access to medical services has also been affected, with a university student recounting her experience of being rejected by six hospitals to treat her fever.

For many, the latest lockdown brought back painful memories of the dark early days of the pandemic, a time marred by chaos and frustration.

Thousands of people bid farewell to 2021 on Thursday by leaving messages on the inactive Weibo account of Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who was punished by police for sounding the alarm bells on the coronavirus before eventually succumbing to the disease.

Hello Doctor Li, it has been two years, but those abroad still cannot return home, and those who stay at home may still face food shortages, a comment said.

December 30, 2019 was the day Li found out about the virus and shared the information with his fellow doctors. Since his death, Internet users have regularly posted on the account of whistleblowers.

Two years ago, I didn’t take this little news seriously, and even thought of it as an overreaction. I had absolutely no idea it was going to turn out like this today. Hope you have a good rest in paradise and eventually we get over it all.

Throughout 2021, some had hoped that China would relax its zero tolerance approach after the Winter Olympics, but others were more pessimistic, pointing to a key Communist Party meeting in the fall as a potential obstacle for that the government risks any spread of the disease. virus.

All signs point to Xi winning a historic third term in power at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in Beijing this fall.

Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, had already abolished presidential term limits and enshrined his eponymous political ideology in the constitution. In 2021, he went one step further by passing a landmark resolution placing him on the same pedestal as the founding father of modern China Mao Zedong and reformist leader Deng Xiaoping ensuring Xis unchallenged reign in the authoritarian state. single party.

Since Mao and Deng, few Chinese leaders have weighed on the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese.

Under Xi, the party tightened its control over all aspects of society, from art and culture to schools and businesses. It has silenced increasingly critical voices in public, erased a growing list of China’s top stars, and extended its reach into the privacy of citizens.

Meanwhile, Xi has waged an ideological war against what he calls the infiltration of Western values ​​such as democracy, press freedom and judicial independence and has stoked a narrow nationalism that casts suspicion and the outright hostility to the West.

But while Xis’ view is at odds with those who grew up believing that their country would become more open and connected to the world as it had been in the decades following Dengs reform and the policy of openness In the eyes of Xi and his supporters, China has never been closer to its dream of national rejuvenation, having amassed unprecedented military strength and economic might.

But while the Chinese economy was the first in the world to recover from the pandemic, its way forward seems less certain.

The new year will pose great challenges for the world’s second-largest economy.

China is grappling with a handful of headaches that could seriously weigh on growth in 2022, from repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 to supply chain disruptions and the current real estate crisis.

The country is still expected to register significant growth in 2021: many economists predict growth of around 7.8%. But 2022 is another story, with the big banks cutting their growth forecasts to between 4.9% and 5.5%. It would be the second slowest growth rate since 1990.

Almost certainly at the forefront of Xis’ mind is the desire to keep the country running steadily ahead of his long-awaited historic third term. He has already shown his desire to focus more on national issues than on any great international ambition: Xi has not left the country since the start of the pandemic, and his government has continued its dramatic Covid-zero approach abandoned by a much of the world.

But analysts said Xi needs to take the outside world into account to some extent, given how much China still depends on international financial centers for investment, technology, and trade.

At the start of the pandemic, Beijing had hoped to make the global health crisis an opportunity to restore its image. He sent face masks and other medical resources to countries in need and pledged to make Chinese vaccines a global public good.

But things didn’t quite turn out the way Beijing wanted them to.

While China’s success in quickly containing the virus won overwhelming support at home, its international reputation collapsed due to its initial mismanagement of the Wuhan epidemic, misinformation from its diplomats and propagandists. abroad, its continued repression against Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong and an increasingly assertive position towards its neighbors.

Among the world’s most developed countries, unfavorable views on China have reached record levels, according to the Pew Research Service.

The vast majority of the 17 countries polled by Pew last year have a largely negative view of China 88% in Japan, 80% in Sweden, 78% in Australia, 77% in South Korea and 76% in the United States.

Analysts say Xis’ absence on the world stage likely contributed to China’s isolation from the rest of the world.

And that didn’t help his own image either. Confidence in Xi also remains at near all-time lows in most of the locations surveyed. In all but one of the 17 countries surveyed (with the exception of Singapore), the majority say they have little or no self-confidence, including half or more in Australia, France, Sweden and Canada, who report having little or no self-confidence. no confidence in him.

In 2021, China’s relations with the United States deteriorated further, as tensions with Taiwan escalated. Under President Joe Biden, the United States has sought closer ties with like-minded partners in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region to counter the rise of China. And those efforts will only accelerate in the New Year.

Party propagandists have repeatedly praised Xi for bringing China closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been.

But the question of whether China wants to be there on its own is one that awaits the party and Xi in 2022, and years to come.