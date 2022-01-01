This may be the year Boris Johnson’s luck runs out

David Cameron displays a sizable resentment towards an old school pal. He noted last week that Boris Johnson can “get away with things that mere mortals can’t.” The former British Prime Minister has already put your anguish in more colorful terms: “The thing with the greased piglet is that it manages to slip into other people’s hands.

Such frustration reflects the failures of Cameron’s own political career, but it is also shared by Johnson’s enemies, who struggle to understand how his misadventures and missteps have failed to stand out. Especially during the pandemic, opposition strategists wonder why his mistakes went unpunished to the general public. “His decisions resulted in the deaths of more people and yet people didn’t seem to care,” notes one.

Johnson’s decision not to follow the path to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with new Covid-19 restrictions before the New Year is a huge gamble. It may be based on data – ministers insist that hospitalization rates in England do not justify further measures – or it may be appropriate, with Tory MPs opposed to such restrictions. But if it pays off, maybe it’s down to luck, one of the most underrated characteristics of politics.

Truisms about known and unknown strangers littered how leaders justify their tenure – think of Harold Macmillan’s statement that “events, my dear boy” were the most difficult part of his tenure as prime minister, or the remark attributed to Harold Wilson that “in politics a week is a very long time.” The more optimistic leaders hope to shape events, but the more realistic know that a lot is simply beyond their control.

This year is set to be dominated by circumstances beyond Johnson’s control. The first is the Covid: before the emergence of Omicron, the ministers were convinced that they had licked the pandemic. The UK’s recall program has been a triumph, but officials fear the sequel. “We were lucky Omicron wasn’t more deadly. If that had been the case, we would be in real trouble, ”said one. With future variations, Johnson can’t control a lot.

The economy brings another variable, especially with inflation hitting 5.1 percent and expected to hit 6 percent. A world of high and sustained inflation potential is a world millennials have never known. Again, Johnson has levers to pull, but with limits. A “cost of living” crisis with limited policy options is currently No10’s main fear.

The third major stumbling block comes in the form of a duo of investigations. Sue Gray, one of Whitehall’s most feared Mandarins, examines a series of parties allegedly violating Covid restrictions. The investigation was botched once, but Gray will not hesitate to implicate Johnson if she deems it necessary. His findings are beyond his control.

The other is an investigation by Lord Christopher Geidt, who oversees ministerial standards, into whether the Prime Minister has given a misleading account of a loan to renovate his Downing Street residence. Geidt is expected to strongly criticize Johnson but conclude that he has not actively decided or misled.

Meanwhile, Labor is entering perhaps its strongest voting position in years in 2022, thanks to fortuitous circumstances and a renewed squad of shadow ministers. His biggest challenge remains to project more charisma on the dry character of party leader Sir Keir Starmer. As it stands, whether or not Starmer has a real chance to oust the Tories depends on events beyond his control.

There’s a chance that all of these unknowns will fall in Johnson’s favor and give him another opportunity to bounce back: maybe Omicron will prove to be the last variant of Covid before the virus becomes rampant; maybe inflation will drop quickly; Investigations may not directly tarnish his reputation, and Starmer may struggle to find a purpose for Labor.

Johnson’s ability to regain his status is well known. His supporters point to how his London town hall was revived after a series of scandals in 2008, when a team of experienced apparatchiks were hired to bring discipline and lead to City Hall. Will he try the same tricks?

Yet even for a prime minister whom his cabinet colleagues call a “lucky general”, that would be extreme luck. An insider from the Conservative Party sums up the predicament: “The greased piglet can slip again. Or everything collapses incredibly quickly ”.

If 2021 has been a hectic year, prepare for the uncertain months ahead.

