Politics
This may be the year Boris Johnson’s luck runs out
David Cameron displays a sizable resentment towards an old school pal. He noted last week that Boris Johnson can “get away with things that mere mortals can’t.” The former British Prime Minister has already put your anguish in more colorful terms: “The thing with the greased piglet is that it manages to slip into other people’s hands.
Such frustration reflects the failures of Cameron’s own political career, but it is also shared by Johnson’s enemies, who struggle to understand how his misadventures and missteps have failed to stand out. Especially during the pandemic, opposition strategists wonder why his mistakes went unpunished to the general public. “His decisions resulted in the deaths of more people and yet people didn’t seem to care,” notes one.
Johnson’s decision not to follow the path to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with new Covid-19 restrictions before the New Year is a huge gamble. It may be based on data – ministers insist that hospitalization rates in England do not justify further measures – or it may be appropriate, with Tory MPs opposed to such restrictions. But if it pays off, maybe it’s down to luck, one of the most underrated characteristics of politics.
Truisms about known and unknown strangers littered how leaders justify their tenure – think of Harold Macmillan’s statement that “events, my dear boy” were the most difficult part of his tenure as prime minister, or the remark attributed to Harold Wilson that “in politics a week is a very long time.” The more optimistic leaders hope to shape events, but the more realistic know that a lot is simply beyond their control.
This year is set to be dominated by circumstances beyond Johnson’s control. The first is the Covid: before the emergence of Omicron, the ministers were convinced that they had licked the pandemic. The UK’s recall program has been a triumph, but officials fear the sequel. “We were lucky Omicron wasn’t more deadly. If that had been the case, we would be in real trouble, ”said one. With future variations, Johnson can’t control a lot.
The economy brings another variable, especially with inflation hitting 5.1 percent and expected to hit 6 percent. A world of high and sustained inflation potential is a world millennials have never known. Again, Johnson has levers to pull, but with limits. A “cost of living” crisis with limited policy options is currently No10’s main fear.
The third major stumbling block comes in the form of a duo of investigations. Sue Gray, one of Whitehall’s most feared Mandarins, examines a series of parties allegedly violating Covid restrictions. The investigation was botched once, but Gray will not hesitate to implicate Johnson if she deems it necessary. His findings are beyond his control.
The other is an investigation by Lord Christopher Geidt, who oversees ministerial standards, into whether the Prime Minister has given a misleading account of a loan to renovate his Downing Street residence. Geidt is expected to strongly criticize Johnson but conclude that he has not actively decided or misled.
Meanwhile, Labor is entering perhaps its strongest voting position in years in 2022, thanks to fortuitous circumstances and a renewed squad of shadow ministers. His biggest challenge remains to project more charisma on the dry character of party leader Sir Keir Starmer. As it stands, whether or not Starmer has a real chance to oust the Tories depends on events beyond his control.
There’s a chance that all of these unknowns will fall in Johnson’s favor and give him another opportunity to bounce back: maybe Omicron will prove to be the last variant of Covid before the virus becomes rampant; maybe inflation will drop quickly; Investigations may not directly tarnish his reputation, and Starmer may struggle to find a purpose for Labor.
Johnson’s ability to regain his status is well known. His supporters point to how his London town hall was revived after a series of scandals in 2008, when a team of experienced apparatchiks were hired to bring discipline and lead to City Hall. Will he try the same tricks?
Yet even for a prime minister whom his cabinet colleagues call a “lucky general”, that would be extreme luck. An insider from the Conservative Party sums up the predicament: “The greased piglet can slip again. Or everything collapses incredibly quickly ”.
If 2021 has been a hectic year, prepare for the uncertain months ahead.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e5c3f494-8771-48f4-9512-7edf4d3d3352
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]