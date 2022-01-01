Modi expresses grief at the stampede and courtesy of: The Tribune India





Web Desk & PTI Tribune Chandigarh, January 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said he had spoken with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to do Update on the situation. “Extremely saddened by the loss of life due to a stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. I spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha Ji, to ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation, ”Modi tweeted. Extremely saddened by the loss of life due to a stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. Let the injured recover quickly. I spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh From, @nityanandraibjp Ji and take stock of the situation. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022 Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those killed in the incident. The families of the injured will receive 50,000 rupees, the prime minister said. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000: afternoon arenarendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2022 At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. I immediately rush to #All take stock of the situation arising from the tragedy of Mata #VaishnoDevi Tomb. I look forward to having a detailed discussion with the administration and reporting to the Honorable PM Sh Narendra modi. – Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022 Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple and spoke with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who ensured that the administration was treating the wounded. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Hotline:

01991-234804

01991-234053 Other telephone support numbers:

PCR Katra 01991232010/9419145182

PCR Réasi 0199145076/9622856295

DC Bureau Reasi Control room

01991245763/9419839557 – LG J&K Office (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022 “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. In this regard, I spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha. The administration is working continuously to treat the injured. I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, ”Shah tweeted in Hindi. J&K – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2022 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the dead in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. “The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 1, 2022

