Welcoming 105 Rohingya refugees, Jokowi calls for humanity





Jakarta: The government has decided to temporarily house 105 Rohingya refugees whose boats have drifted into the waters near Aceh. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said this step was taken for the good of mankind. “In addition, Indonesia will continue to cooperate with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and IOM (International Organization for Migration),” the president said through the account. Twitter @jokowi, Friday December 31, 2021. According to him, the Rohingya refugees do indeed have the right to live in peace in their place in Myanmar. The head of state called for resolving the root causes of the Rohingya problem.





What do you think of this article ? happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad





UNHCR commends the government of Indonesia for allowing the disembarkation of the refugee ship on the night of Thursday, December 30, 2021. UNHCR appreciates the government for rescuing refugees and providing humanitarian assistance. Read: 120 Rohingya evacuated to mainland Aceh “We are very grateful to Indonesia and its people who have once again proven their humanitarian spirit and demonstrated that life-saving action must always be a top priority,” said UNHCR Representative in Indonesia Ann Mayman. UNHCR said the ship, which carried the majority of women and children, had been at sea in dangerous conditions for three weeks. The refugee ship was made up of eight men, 50 women and 47 children. They wanted to go to Malaysia, but the ship was damaged and unfit to navigate. The ship was first sighted in waters near Bireuen, north of Aceh, on Wednesday, December 26, 2021. The Indonesian government also rescued Rohingya refugees in Aceh in 2015, 2018 and 2020. In June 2021, 81 Rohingya refugees were also rescued off the east coast of Aceh. UNHCR staff are now on the ground working with governments, local communities, other UN agencies and partner humanitarian organizations. They will ensure that refugees receive the care and assistance they need, including health checks related to COVID-19. (OGI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/9K5XYaRk-tampung-105-pengungsi-rohingya-jokowi-sebut-demi-kemanusiaan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos