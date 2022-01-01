Lowry: Trump slammed COVID deaths





The Full of Time, and now the Omicron Wave, have shown just how absurd the main criticisms of Donald Trump are during the pandemic.

It has been said over and over again that Trump single-handedly killed Americans. A few months ago, Chris Hayes called for a truth and reconciliation commission-type inquiry into how Trump “deliberately killed hundreds of thousands of people.” Deliberately!

During one of the presidential debates last year, Biden said of Trump: “Whoever is responsible for so many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America.”

Why, then, does Biden remain in power? Tragically, about as many people have died from the coronavirus this year as in 2020. Indeed, if you just look at the progression of cases and deaths in the United States over time, you would have no idea that a new one president took office in January. 2021.

By the way, this line of Biden in the debate was not unique; that was one of his main themes. “If this president is reelected, we know what will happen,” Biden said of Trump at last year’s Democratic convention. “The cases and deaths will remain far too high. “

There are legitimate Trump criticisms of COVID-19, from the initial testing snafu to his repeated over-promises about when the virus would go away to his hostility to masks when they were a better option than lockdowns.

But none of that produced massive deaths, unless you think we could have tested and traced the virus into oblivion early on, which seems unlikely given the scale of the outbreaks here.

On the other side of the ledger, Trump helped develop vaccines, a historic global event.

A Democratic defense for Biden is that his response to the virus has been sabotaged by the refusal of many Republicans to be vaccinated. It is definitely part of the story.

It made the pandemic worse as 15% of adults did not even receive a single injection. However, when comparing Trump and Biden, it’s important to remember that for most of 2020 there was no vaccine.

Is it better to be president at a time when a new virus is hitting our shores that we know nothing about and for which we have no vaccine? Or to be president almost a year later, when vaccines are online and we know more?

The answer, clearly, is the last. Under Biden, 243 million people received a dose of the vaccine. For much of 2020, no one had one.

As for vaccine adoption, if Trump had won a second term, surely there would be more Democratic suspicion about vaccines than there is now – and that probably would have been blamed on him.

By the way, in that convention speech, Biden promised, “We will develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately.” Now that there is a huge shortage of rapid tests, Biden explains that the latest wave has moved too fast to be passed.

It is the possibility that Biden and his supporters were never willing to admit that he existed while Trump was in power. Suffering and death have never been attributed primarily to the virus itself; bureaucratic mistakes never attributed to well-meaning people struggling under difficult circumstances; political disagreements have never been attributed to genuine differences.

No, everything was just attributed, as in the Chris Hayes segment, to near-crime.

If that’s the norm, Biden is also guilty. Of course, to claim that this would be simplistic and absurd – not that it stopped anyone when Trump was in charge.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.

