Xi Jinping wants “reunification with Taiwan”





The Chinese President, Xi jinping, he said this Friday, December 31 in a speech by end of aug that “to realize the entirety reunification of the homeland “is the common aspiration of the” Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, “according to state media. Xi, you review some of the most relevant events of the year in China, among which stood out the celebrations, chaired by him, for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party last July: “We were in Tiananmen after a historical journey turbulent, ”said Xi, who pledged efforts to chinese communists they are “up to the times”. After a year in which the control of Beijing on the former British colony, Xi assured that “the homeland has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao ”, where,“ thanks to the efforts ”, the system of one country and two systems could“ be stable ”. The Chinese president, who described himself in the speech as “someone from Countryside“And that he has known poverty”, he recalled the declared achievements of the countryside against extreme poverty in this Asian country, even if he assured that “there is still a long way to go”. Xi also referred to the military and police and their rescue efforts in cats, of which this year in China the floods in central Henan Province in the summer that left more than 300 dead. The Chinese president, who has not left the country for nearly two years, stressed that during his meetings of video conference with foreign leaders received “praise” for China’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic and cited the contribution of the not asitico of “2 billion doses of vaccines in more than 120 countries and international organizations”. In addition, he assured that the country is “ready” to welcome the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, which will begin in February in the Chinese capital and whose diplomatic boycott countries like the United States have been announced. Xi Jinping faces a year 2022 full of challenges such as dealing with the Chinese economic slowdown and the XXth Congress of the Communist Party in the fall, where he could start an undisputed third term among his predecessors of recent decades.

