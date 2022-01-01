Bihar: Farmers continue to protest as fertilizer shortage persists during Rabi season





Patna: Even days after the rabi sowing season ends, thousands of farmers are still struggling to obtain diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea due to the shortage and continued protests on the roads asking for the government to ensure supply. Fertilizer – DAP and urea are widely regarded as essential for rabi crops by farmers.

Angry at a severe shortage of DAP and urea, farmers took to the streets Thursday and Friday in nearly a dozen districts. They staged protests by blocking roads, including national highways, organized protests and, in a few places, clashes with police.

According to information so far, farmers have protested against the fertilizer shortage and black marketing in Araria, Madhepura, Supaul, East Champaran, Sasaram, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saharsa and Munger. We are calling for an adequate supply of fertilizer and have been protesting the shortage since November. But the situation has not changed and farmers are forced to continue to demonstrate by the end of December for fertilizers. The government did not provide us with fertilizer. Relevant officials have repeatedly ensured an end to the fertilizer shortage that has so far proved futile, said Surajdeo Mandal, a marginal farmer from Narpatganj in Araria in the Seemanchal region, known for his cultivation. large-scale winter corn.

Mandal said police opened fire and tear gas to disperse protesting farmers. It was the first time that the police had done so. Disgruntled farmers have been protesting the fertilizer shortage for more than a month in various blocks of the district.

According to police officials in Araria, a few police officers were injured in a clash with farmers demonstrating on Thursday.

Likewise, farmers staged protests in different parts of other districts, including East Champaran, Siwan, Madhepura, Supaul and Saharsa. Farmers from Piro to Bhojpur and from Hussainganj to Siwan staged protests against fertilizer traders and black marketing. Hundreds of farmers have complained that a shortage of fertilizers has delayed planting of Rabi crops, which will affect their quality and production. Farmers across the state also protested during the Kharif season earlier this year over a urea shortage.

Last month, state agriculture minister and top BJP leader Amrendra Pratap Singh asked the Center to provide 1 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of DAP soon while admitting that the fertilizer supply was insufficient given the high demand. Farmers refused to listen to Singh’s advice to use single super phosphate (SSP) instead of DAP.

According to state agriculture department officials, 4 lakh MT of DAP are needed for the Rabi season. Two months ago, the department wrote to the Center requesting a supply of DAP and other fertilizers before the start of the Rabi season. After an assessment of the needs for DAP and other fertilizers, the department asked the Center to ensure a timely supply to avoid shortages.

According to the department’s assessment, 12 lakh MT of urea, 1.5 lakh ton of MOP (muriate of potash), 2 lakh MT of complex (mixture of nitrogen, phosphate and potash) and 1.25 lakh MT SSP are also required.

After repeated floods and excessive rainfall that destroyed Kharif crops on thousands of hectares, farmers faced a shortage of fertilizers and a booming black market. Having no options, they were forced to buy a few bags of fertilizer at higher prices on the black market to collect their remaining crops.

The DAP crisis, which began in July, has worsened, revealing the lack of seriousness of the government led by Nitish Kumar in securing the supply of central quota fertilizer. The frustrating situation has forced farmers to organize protests, block roads, gherao government officials and even clashes with police in some places.

Agriculture is the backbone of Bihar’s economy, employing 81% of the workforce and generating nearly 42% of the state’s gross domestic product, according to state government figures. About 76% of Bihar’s population depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

